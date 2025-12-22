Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Kenny Morolong conduct oversight visit to Brits Water Treatment Works in North West, 22 Dec

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, alongside the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will conduct an oversight visit to the Brits Water Treatment Works in North West, to assess the facility’s role in strengthening water provision for communities in the Madibeng Local Municipality and surrounding areas.

The Brits Water Treatment Works is a key bulk water supply infrastructure project funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation through the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) at a value of over R80 million, and implemented by the Magalies Water Board. The project forms part of government’s broader efforts to support Water Services Authorities in meeting their constitutional obligation to provide safe and reliable water.

Once fully operational, the upgraded Plant will increase its treatment capacity from 60 to 80 megalitres per day, improving the treatment of raw water, strengthening pumping and pipeline systems and enhancing the distribution network up to bulk reservoirs.

Oversight visits of this nature play a critical role in making sure water infrastructure is fit for purpose and that communities continue to receive reliable and sustainable water services.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 22 December 2025

Time: 07:00 – 10:30

Venue: Brits Water Treatment Works, Madibeng Local Municipality

For media confirmations contact Ms Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859/ MasekoL2@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates