PubHive Named Best Scientific Review Software of 2025

We’re honored to be recognized by GHP for our commitment to innovation in literature review and workflow automation” — Raj Vaghela, President & CEO, PubHive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive Ltd., a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for life sciences, today announced that it has been named the “ Most Innovative Scientific Literature Review Software 2025 – UK ” by the GHP Global Excellence Awards.This award highlights PubHive’s leadership in transforming scientific literature review and evidence management through intelligent automation, modular design, and real-time collaboration-delivering measurable value to medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, regulatory, and R&D teams across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.🏅 What This Award RepresentsHosted annually by Global Health & Pharma (GHP), the Global Excellence Awards spotlight companies across the healthcare, life sciences, and biotech sectors that demonstrate outstanding innovation, customer impact, and leadership in their fields. Winners are selected based on merit, market presence, and contributions to progress in their domain.This year’s recognition of PubHive reflects the platform’s game-changing role in modernizing literature workflows-a critical and complex area for life sciences teams navigating growing volumes of scientific data and regulatory requirements.💬 Leadership Perspective“We’re honored to be recognized by GHP for our commitment to innovation in literature review and workflow automation,” said Raj Vaghela , President & CEO of PubHive. “This award reflects our team’s relentless focus on solving real-world challenges for our customers. Our goal is to reduce manual burden, drive efficiency, and empower life sciences professionals with tools that make scientific operations smarter, faster, and fully compliant.”⚙️ Driving Impact Across Life SciencesPubHive’s flagship platform, PubHive Navigator, is purpose-built to address the complex and evolving needs of life sciences teams tasked with navigating high volumes of scientific literature. Whether supporting medical affairs, regulatory submissions, safety signal detection, or R&D innovation, the platform helps teams replace fragmented processes and disconnected tools with a centralized, intelligent system.With its modular, cloud-based design, PubHive Navigator enables organizations to tailor workflows to specific use cases, ensuring that each function-whether pharmacovigilance, medical review, or regulator can operate with optimal efficiency and precision. Built-in AI capabilities, including semantic search, relevance-based screening, and automated evidence tagging, significantly reduce the time and effort required to process and analyse literature at scale.Key features and benefits include:✅ Streamlined literature review workflows, from ingestion to triage, review, and reporting✅ Reduced manual workload through intelligent automation, decreasing review times and minimizing errors✅ Audit-ready compliance tracking with full version history, annotations, and regulatory documentation support✅ Cross-functional collaboration through shared dashboards and real-time visibility across global teams✅ Configurable modules for signal detection, tracking, reference tagging, and more-allowing teams to scale efficientlyPubHive’s impact lies not only in its technology but also in how it empowers organizations to shift from reactive, manual approaches to proactive, insight-driven scientific operations. In a landscape where speed, accuracy, and regulatory confidence are critical, PubHive stands out as a trusted partner helping life sciences teams stay ahead.🚀 Commitment to Continued InnovationLooking forward, PubHive is expanding its AI roadmap with new capabilities in predictive literature analytics, natural language understanding, and dynamic workflow configuration. The company continues to invest heavily in user-centered development, ensuring that customers remain at the centre of every innovation.🌍 About PubHivePubHive Ltd. is a global provider of AI-driven software for life sciences organizations. The company’s flagship platform, PubHive Navigator, empowers teams in medical affairs, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and R&D to streamline workflows, automate evidence management, and ensure regulatory compliance. PubHive supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies across the globe.Visit: www.pubhive.com 🏆 About the GHP Global Excellence AwardsThe GHP Global Excellence Awards are hosted annually by Global Health & Pharma, a UK-based publication dedicated to spotlighting innovation across healthcare, life sciences, and biotechnology. Winners are evaluated on innovation, performance, customer dedication, and contributions to their respective fields, with a strong emphasis on demonstrated impact and leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.