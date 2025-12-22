Pacific Palisades to Mark One Year of the January 7 Palisades Fire with White Glove Flag Presentation & Remembrance Ceremony

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pacific Palisades Long Term Recovery Group (Pali LTRG), in partnership with Palisades American Legion Post 283, will host a special community ceremony on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, to mark one year since the Palisades Fire. The event will honor the lives lost, salute the courage of first responders and volunteers, and recognize the resilience of families and organizations who have worked tirelessly to restore the heart of Pacific Palisades.The “White Glove Flag Presentation and Remembrance Ceremony” will bring together community members, civic leaders, and recovery partners in remembrance, gratitude, and unity. The program will commemorate the twelve Palisadians who lost their lives and pay tribute to the countless individuals and groups who are helping the community recover.“This ceremony is more than remembrance, it’s a symbol of how a community can rise together from heartbreak,” said Jim Cragg, Pali LTRG Board Chair. “Over the past year, we’ve seen neighbors step forward for one another with courage and compassion. On January 7, we honor those we lost and the collective strength that continues to guide our recovery.”Event DetailsJanuary 7, 20269:00am - 11:00 a.m.Palisades American Legion Post 28315247 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272Ceremony Highlights● Remembrance and Tribute Program: Featuring a white glove presentation of flags to leading participants in rescue and recovery efforts, with a special invocation and music by the Palisades Symphony. This segment is a private event for families of those lost, and invited guests. However, the program will be streamed live immediately outside Post 283 on La Cruz Drive, where members of the public are warmly invited to gather and view the ceremony together.● Flag Dedication and Retirement: Dedication of the American Legion Post 283 “survivor flag,” flown during the fire and preserved as a symbol of endurance. Army bugler to mark the retirement of the historic Palisades Post Office flag and the raising of a new flag.● Honor Procession and Bell Tribute: A color guard procession to the Village Green featuring representatives from the American Legion, the Army National Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and accompanied by bagpipers. The ceremony will conclude with a ringing of the bells and the presentation of wreaths to honor those lost in the fire.The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. at American Legion Post 283, followed by the remembrance program on the Village Green.Community Partnership and SupportThis ceremony represents the strength of collaboration between Pali LTRG and American Legion Post 283, whose partnership has guided the community’s recovery since the earliest days of the disaster. Together, they have transformed grief into action, creating safe spaces, coordination hubs, and pathways for long-term recovery.All local Palisades organizations involved in wildfire recovery will attend and support the event, underscoring the unity and collective resilience that define the Pacific Palisades spirit.About American Legion Post 283American Legion Palisades Post 283 has served as a vital lifeline for the community in the wake of the January 2025 Palisades Fire, transforming its undamaged post home into a welcoming hub for displaced residents and recovery partners. In the aftermath, the Post opened its doors daily to neighbors who had lost or been forced from their homes, providing a safe place to gather, receive information, and access essential services. Members, families, and volunteers organized support days, collected donations, and connected survivors with the practical and emotional help needed to begin rebuilding. As recovery efforts became more complex, Post 283 evolved into a central meeting place for disaster recovery groups, hosting multi‐agency resource fairs and long‐term recovery meetings under one roof. Federal, county, nonprofit, and faith‐based partners used the Post’s facilities to deliver one‐stop assistance to fire‐impacted families.About Palisades Long Term Recovery Group (Pali LTRG)The Palisades Long Term Recovery Group (Pali LTRG) is a community-led coalition formed after the January 2025 Palisades Fire to help affected households in Pacific Palisades recover and rebuild, with a special focus on those who are uninsured, underinsured, elderly, or otherwise vulnerable. As an officially recognized Long Term Recovery Group connected to the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD), Pali LTRG links local survivors to a nationwide network of donor organizations, bringing money, materials, manpower, and expert guidance into the community.Through disaster case management and coordinated partnerships, Pali LTRG works one-on-one with fire-impacted residents to address unmet needs, navigate insurance and rebuilding decisions, and access financial, housing, wellness, and mental health support over the many years recovery will take. By hosting educational events, wellness programs, and recovery-focused gatherings, the group aims to ensure every Palisades household has a clear pathway from immediate crisis to long-term stability and resilience after the fire.

