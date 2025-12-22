VeritasChain Releases VAP Scorecard Explorer v1.2, Introducing Executive Mode for AI Audit Readiness

VAP Scorecard Explorer v1.2 VAP Scorecard Explorer v1.2-2 Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems.

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) today announced the release of VAP Scorecard Explorer v1.2, a major update to its open benchmark tool designed to help organizations assess the auditability and regulatory readiness of AI-driven systems.The v1.2 release introduces a new Executive Mode, enabling business leaders, compliance officers, and audit stakeholders to evaluate AI audit readiness without requiring deep technical expertise. The update aligns governance, regulatory context, and verification workflows into a single, decision-maker–friendly interface.VAP Scorecard Explorer is part of the broader Verifiable AI Provenance (VAP) framework, which focuses on third-party verifiability, tamper-evident records, and evidence-based oversight for high-risk AI systems.■ Turning AI Auditability into an Executive DecisionWhile many AI governance tools emphasize technical logging or model documentation, organizations often struggle to answer a more fundamental question when facing regulators or auditors:“Can we explain and prove this system’s behavior with independent, verifiable evidence?”VAP Scorecard Explorer v1.2 directly addresses this challenge by shifting part of the evaluation experience from engineers to executives.With a single click, users can now switch between:・Technical Mode, intended for engineers and system architects, and・Executive Mode, which abstracts technical detail and presents auditability from a business and regulatory perspective.In Executive Mode, technical jargon is replaced with concise, decision-oriented explanations that help leaders understand exposure, risk, and readiness at a glance.■ Clear Regulatory Context and Business RelevanceA new “Why This Evaluation Matters” section has been added to explicitly frame AI auditability within current and upcoming regulatory expectations, including:・The EU AI Act (expected to apply to high-risk AI systems from 2027),・MiFID II requirements for algorithmic trading oversight, and・SEC Rule 17a-4 record-keeping and immutability obligations.The interface poses a direct question to organizations:“If a regulator asks today, can you answer with evidence?”Where gaps remain, the tool highlights potential risk rather than presenting a purely technical score.■ 30-Item Verification Checklist with Real-Time Progress TrackingVAP Scorecard Explorer v1.2 introduces a structured 30-item verification checklist, distributed across ten auditability criteria.Each criterion includes three concrete confirmation questions designed to reflect how auditors and regulators actually assess systems.Checklist items can be marked as:・Verified,・Partially Addressed, or・Unverified.Progress is automatically saved and summarized in a new real-time status dashboard, allowing teams to immediately identify priority areas and track readiness over time.■ Designed for Audit and Boardroom UseKey UX improvements in v1.2 include:・Persistent state saving via local storage,・Clear save confirmations through toast notifications,・Expanded click and tap areas for mobile usability, and・A fully localized Simplified Chinese (zh-CN) interface, supporting multinational teams and cross-border audits.These enhancements reflect feedback from practitioners who use the Scorecard in audit preparation, internal reviews, and executive briefings.■ From Research to Practical ImplementationThe release of v1.2 coincides with the public availability of new research articulating why traditional “trust-based” audit logs are insufficient for AI-driven systems, and why verification-based oversight is becoming a regulatory necessity.By combining that research perspective with a practical assessment tool, VAP Scorecard Explorer v1.2 aims to bridge the gap between theory and execution.■ AvailabilityVAP Scorecard Explorer v1.2 is available immediately and can be accessed online at:The tool operates without requiring external integrations and is designed for use by enterprises, auditors, regulators, and technology providers seeking a neutral reference point for AI auditability.■ About VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)VeritasChain Standards Organization is an independent standards organization focused on developing open frameworks for cryptographically verifiable audit trails and AI provenance. VSO maintains the VAP framework and related benchmarks to support evidence-based oversight of AI systems across finance and other high-risk domains.Media Contact:VeritasChain Standards OrganizationEmail: media@veritaschain.orgWebsite: https://veritaschain.org

