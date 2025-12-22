Atlanta Visionary Releases Album, Sequel to Motivational Book, Plant-Based Guide, & Motivational Project On The Same Day

Atlanta Visionary Releases Four Powerful Projects In One Day

Visionary hip-hop artist, author, and martial artist, Khari Sekou I, aka Terry Milla, releases four powerful projects on the same day, 1.11.26.

What if the whole world is wrong, and your heart is right?” — Khari Sekou I

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khari Sekou I, aka Terry Milla, is releasing four powerful projects on the same day, 1.11.26. The “1-11” is a reminder of his previous book “111 Timeless Truths” and also symbolizes being in alignment with his destiny. The book’s sequel, “222 Timeless Truths”, his new hip-hop album, “Off Tha Leash”, the motivational EP, “Invincible Warrior”, and the ebook of his lifelong plant-based journey, “All Plant Everything”, will all be released worldwide on 1.11.26.“Off Tha Leash” is the innovative new hip-hop album from Terry Milla. The title means that he is “off the leash” of being controlled and now lives in his truth fearlessly. His latest single, “#WEAREWARRIORS” has over 1 million views on YouTube and was hailed by Zillions Magazine as ”anthem-like and unshakeable, the track's chorus will undoubtedly resound through streets, clubs, and headphones in equal measure” - Zillions Magazine -October 21, 2025“222 Timeless Truths” offers food for thought, motivation, and a positive perspective for these difficult times. The book is a collection of thoughts, quotes, affirmations, and motivations that can be read in any order and the book is small enough to fit into your pocket. “Khari Sekou is an author who is helping people push through the pain and tough times by becoming more positive” - Femi Magazine - March 25, 2022“All Plant Everything” is Winner Winner Vegan’s (a plant-based food company he founded in Atlanta) plant-based guide developed from his lifelong plant-based journey. The book’s subtitle is “Everything I’ve Learned About Plant-Based Foods In 30 years” and is packed with valuable information, scientific facts about the whole foods plant-based diet, and practical resources.“Invincible Warrior” is an updated version of his previous motivational release and drops gems of wisdom on every track. This is another powerful motivational project spoken over hip hop beats.“There is so much negativity in the world that I decided to release multiple positive projects on the same day. We all have a gift to deliver to the world and everything is connected. When I release my projects it can inspire others as others have inspired me”, said Sekou.His music, food, warrior mindset, and lifestyle, unite under his “Warrior Life. Motivation Muzik.” philosophy.With a career spanning performances across the U.S. and internationally, Khari Sekou I aka Terry Milla has shared stages with the AND-1 basketball team and placed songs in major projects like HBO’s TrueBlood, Sleeping Dogs (PlayStation/Xbox), The Gardener (film), and Switched at Birth (TV). Featured in outlets like HipHopWeekly.com, TheHypeMagazine.com, and Source Magazine’s Unsigned Hype, his “Keepin’ It 100%” mantra resonates in every verse, every beat, and every venture.Two versions of “Off Tha Leash” are available: the 8-song album is releasing on all major streaming platforms and the full 16-song version only at 100trill.com, direct-to-customer.“222 Timeless Truths” will be available worldwide via IngramSpark Publishing and directly at 111timelesstruths.com“All Plant Everything” will be available worldwide via IngramSpark Publishing and offered for free when you join the list at winnerwinnervegan.com.“Invincible Warrior” will only be available direct-to-customer at 100trill.com.About Khari Sekou aka Terry MillaKhari Sekou is a visionary, gifted speaker, entrepreneur, martial artist, producer, and composer residing in Atlanta, GA. He focuses his energy on leadership roles and is an active member of his community. Due to his communication skills and positive messages, he is an in-demand public speaker. To find out more, please visit Sekou’s websites above.For Interview Requests & Review Copies, Please Contact:100 Trillion Entertainment404-556-3066connect@100trill.com

