MEPSKING Unveils NEON V2 Series Motors for 5-Inch FPV Drones, Advancing Performance, Durability, and Freestyle Control

Upgraded MEPS NEON 2306 V2 and NEON 2207 V2 Introduce Enhanced Efficiency, Reinforced Structure, and Expanded KV Options for FPV Pilots

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEPSKING, a global FPV drone platform operated under Nanchang Sanrui Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., announced the launch of the MEPS NEON V2 Series brushless motors, including the MEPS NEON 2306 V2 and MEPS NEON 2207 V2.

The NEON V2 Series represents the second-generation upgrade of MEPSKING’s NEON motor line, designed specifically for 5-inch FPV freestyle and hybrid racing applications. Compared with the first generation, the V2 motors feature comprehensive improvements in rotor design, electromagnetic winding, structural reinforcement, and thermal management—aimed at delivering smoother control, higher efficiency, and greater crash resistance.

1. A Second-Generation Evolution Focused on Real Flight Demands

The NEON V2 Series was developed based on extensive pilot feedback and real-world flight data collected from the FPV community. Rather than focusing on cosmetic updates, the V2 generation emphasizes functional engineering upgrades that address core pilot concerns such as throttle smoothness, response consistency, durability after crashes, and long-term reliability.

“With the NEON V2 Series, the objective was refinement rather than reinvention,” said a MEPSKING spokesperson. “Every design change was guided by how pilots actually fly—how motors respond during freestyle tricks, how they behave under repeated impacts, and how efficiently they convert power into usable thrust.”

2.MEPS NEON 2306 V2: Built for Confident 5-Inch Freestyle Performance

The MEPS NEON 2306 V2 Brushless FPV Motor is designed for pilots flying 5-inch freestyle FPV drones who seek a balance between smooth control, strong thrust, and dependable durability.

Lightweight Rotor and Improved Balance

At the core of the NEON 2306 V2 is a lightweight aluminum alloy rotor, engineered to reduce rotational mass while improving dynamic balance. This design enhances agility and responsiveness, allowing pilots to execute complex freestyle maneuvers with greater precision while reducing unnecessary energy loss.

Upgraded Electromagnetic Winding for Efficiency

Compared to the first-generation NEON motors, the 2306 V2 features upgraded electromagnetic winding and optimized stator processing. These improvements result in smoother throttle transitions, improved power efficiency, and longer usable flight time—supporting extended freestyle sessions and advanced aerial tricks.

Strong Thrust with Reduced Energy Consumption

In testing, the NEON 2306 V2 (1950KV) paired with SZ5145 propellers delivers 743g of thrust at 50% throttle, with a peak output of up to 1821g. This performance profile enables strong punch-outs while maintaining efficient power usage, helping pilots balance performance and battery life.

Reinforced Structure for Crash Resistance

The motor’s overall structure has been strengthened using high-strength materials, ensuring improved resistance to impacts common in freestyle flying. This reinforced design contributes to more stable flight characteristics even after repeated crashes or hard landings.

Material Selection and Thermal Stability

The NEON 2306 V2 incorporates a 6082 aluminum alloy shell, stainless steel shaft, N50H high-temperature magnets, NMB precision bearings, and heat-resistant copper windings. Together, these materials support stable performance under load while extending the motor’s operational lifespan.

Triple KV Options for Different Flying Styles

The motor is available in 1950KV, 2050KV, and 2550KV variants, allowing pilots to select configurations that match their preferred flying style—from smooth cinematic freestyle to more aggressive, high-throttle maneuvers.

3.MEPS NEON 2207 V2: Enhanced Strength and Control for Aggressive Freestyle and Racing

The MEPS NEON 2207 V2 Brushless Motor is designed for pilots seeking higher thrust output, faster response, and increased structural strength for demanding freestyle and hybrid racing use.

Integrated Aluminum Rotor Design

The NEON 2207 V2 features an integrated aluminum rotor, reducing overall weight while improving balance. This design supports quicker throttle response and more predictable control during high-speed directional changes.

Optimized Stator Winding for Smoother Flight

An upgraded electromagnetic winding system delivers smoother power output and faster response compared with the first-generation NEON 2207. These improvements enable pilots to perform advanced freestyle maneuvers—such as loops, dives, and Jook flips—with greater confidence and consistency.

Higher Thrust Output Across the Throttle Range

When paired with SZ5145 propellers, the NEON 2207 V2 provides stable low-throttle control, strong mid-throttle acceleration, and up to 1817g of peak thrust at full throttle. This wide performance range makes the motor suitable for both controlled freestyle lines and more aggressive flying styles.

Reinforced Structure for Impact Durability

Structural upgrades—including a reinforced ratchet-style top cover and strengthened internal components—allow the NEON 2207 V2 to withstand stronger impacts than its predecessor. These enhancements improve long-term reliability for pilots who frequently fly in challenging environments.

Improved Cooling and Propeller Mounting

The motor features a thickened, reinforced propeller mount that ensures secure prop retention while improving heat dissipation. Enhanced cooling performance helps maintain consistent output during extended high-throttle operation, supporting both racing and freestyle scenarios.

Premium Materials for Long-Term Reliability

The NEON 2207 V2 is built using a solid stainless-steel shaft, 6082 aerospace-grade aluminum shell, NMB bearings, N50H magnets, and high-temperature copper windings, ensuring stable operation and durability under repeated stress.

4.Distinctive Visual Identity and Practical Design

Both NEON V2 motors are offered in fluorescent pink and fluorescent green finishes. Beyond aesthetics, the high-visibility color scheme improves visual identification during flight and maintenance, helping pilots quickly distinguish motor orientation and configuration.

5.Designed for a Broad Range of FPV Pilots

The NEON V2 Series is positioned to support beginners, intermediate pilots, and casual freestyle flyers seeking reliable, easy-to-install motors, as well as experienced pilots who demand smoother control and consistent performance.

By offering multiple KV options, reinforced structures, and improved efficiency, the NEON V2 motors aim to provide a versatile solution for daily flying, practice sessions, and creative freestyle exploration.

6.Availability

The MEPS NEON 2306 V2 and MEPS NEON 2207 V2 motors are available globally through MEPSKING.SHOP, with multiple KV options and color variants.

7.About MEPSKING

MEPSKING is a global FPV drone platform launched in 2022 under Nanchang Sanrui Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a high-tech enterprise founded in 2009 specializing in UAV propulsion systems and intelligent control technologies.

MEPSKING provides a comprehensive selection of FPV drone components, including motors, ESCs, flight controllers, frames, and accessories, serving FPV enthusiasts worldwide. The company collaborates with leading industry brands while developing its own MEPS-branded propulsion products.

MEPSKING focuses on creating durable, efficient FPV solutions that support reliable performance and long-term product value. For more information, visit https://www.mepsking.shop/

