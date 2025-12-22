MEPSKING Releases NEON COOL Series Motors Featuring Industry-First CW/CCW Design for FPV Pilots

MEPS NEON Cool FPV Motors MEPS NEON Cool 2207 Motor MEPS NEON Cool 2306 Motor

New NEON COOL 2207 and 2306 Motors Deliver Flexible Installation, Precise Control, and Stable Performance for Freestyle and Racing Builds

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEPSKING, a global FPV drone platform under Nanchang Sanrui Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., announced the release of its NEON COOL Series motors this month, including the MEPS NEON COOL 2207 CW/CCW and MEPS NEON COOL 2306 CW/CCW.

The new motors introduce an industry-first clockwise (CW) and counterclockwise (CCW) motor design, offering FPV pilots greater flexibility in installation, simplified build configuration, and enhanced control consistency. Designed for 5-inch FPV drones, the NEON COOL series targets both freestyle and racing pilots seeking precise response, stable thermal performance, and durable construction under demanding flight conditions.

1. Introducing a New Approach to Motor Direction in FPV Builds

Traditional FPV motors rely on software-based motor direction reversal during flight controller setup. The NEON COOL Series takes a different approach by offering dedicated CW and CCW motor variants, allowing pilots to select motor direction at the hardware level.

This design reduces configuration complexity, improves mechanical symmetry in builds, and supports more consistent motor behavior—particularly beneficial for pilots seeking fine-tuned flight performance and easier setup during assembly and maintenance.

“The NEON COOL Series reflects MEPSKING’s commitment to practical innovation,” said a spokesperson from MEPSKING. “By introducing true CW and CCW motor options, the goal is to give pilots more flexibility, cleaner builds, and a more predictable flying experience.”

2. MEPS NEON COOL 2207 CW/CCW: Designed for Smooth and Controlled Freestyle Flight

The MEPS NEON COOL 2207 CW/CCW motor is engineered for 5-inch freestyle drones, balancing smooth power delivery, fast response, and vibration control. With a fixed 1950KV configuration, the motor delivers consistent thrust output suitable for dynamic freestyle maneuvers.

Powerful and Consistent Thrust Output

The fixed 1950KV design provides smooth yet abundant thrust, enabling pilots to handle demanding freestyle flight patterns with confidence. The motor is optimized for steady power delivery, supporting controlled punch-outs, sustained throttle input, and predictable handling during complex aerial maneuvers.

Fast and Precise Response

Through optimized rotor and magnet matching, the NEON COOL 2207 improves throttle responsiveness and braking precision. Acceleration and deceleration occur with minimal delay, allowing pilots to maintain control during rapid directional changes, flips, and rolls.

Stable Performance Under High Temperatures

The motor integrates high thermal-conductivity bearings and a lightweight internal structure, maintaining stable operating temperatures during extended high-speed flights. This design helps reduce thermal-related power loss and supports consistent output even under prolonged load.

CW/CCW Motor Options for Flexible Installation

By offering both clockwise and counterclockwise versions, the NEON COOL 2207 allows pilots to configure motor direction without relying solely on software reversal. This flexibility simplifies flight controller setup and enhances installation freedom across various frame layouts.

Low Vibration for Smooth Footage

Precision balancing and high-quality bearings help minimize vibration and resonance. As a result, flights feel smoother, and onboard camera footage benefits from improved stability—an important factor for freestyle pilots capturing cinematic lines.

Durable Materials for Long-Term Reliability

The motor is built using 220°C high-temperature–resistant enameled copper wire, NMB bearings, and a TC4 titanium alloy shaft. These materials enhance durability and ensure stable performance in demanding freestyle environments.

3. MEPS NEON COOL 2306 CW/CCW: Optimized for High-Speed FPV Racing

The MEPS NEON COOL 2306 CW/CCW motor is tailored for 5-inch FPV racing, focusing on rapid response, explosive power delivery, and thermal stability during sustained high-speed operation.

Stronger Burst Power for Faster Launches

Designed for aggressive acceleration, the 2306 motor delivers strong burst power for rapid launches and punch-outs. This makes it well-suited for competitive racing scenarios that demand immediate throttle response.

Ultra-Sensitive Control for Technical Sections

With lower rotational inertia, the 2306 responds quickly during sharp corners and consecutive turns. Pilots can maintain higher speeds through technical track sections, including S-curves and tight gate sequences.

Rapid Braking and Direction Changes

The lightweight rotor enables faster braking and cleaner directional transitions. This characteristic supports racing pilots who require precise timing and high responsiveness during close-proximity maneuvers.

Thermal Stability for Long Racing Sessions

High thermal-conductivity bearings combined with an efficient lightweight structure help maintain stable motor temperatures during full-throttle racing. This design reduces the risk of thermal sag, allowing consistent performance throughout extended heats.

CW/CCW Options for Race-Oriented Builds

As with the 2207 model, the 2306 is available in both CW and CCW versions. This supports flexible race build configurations and improves mechanical balance across high-speed frames.

Impact-Resistant Construction

Built with 220°C enameled wire, NMB bearings, and a TC4 titanium alloy shaft, the NEON COOL 2306 is designed to withstand race-related impacts, including gate strikes and frame contact, while maintaining reliable performance.

4. Design and Visual Identity

The NEON COOL Series features a fluorescent green and pink color scheme, offering high visual recognition during flight and on the workbench. The design emphasizes clarity and functionality rather than heavy metallic styling, aligning with freestyle aesthetics and modern FPV trends.

5. Supporting Community-Driven Innovation

The release of the NEON COOL Series reflects MEPSKING’s broader strategy of incorporating pilot feedback into product development. By focusing on practical design improvements—such as CW/CCW motor options—the company aims to address real-world challenges faced by FPV builders and pilots.

MEPSKING continues to engage with the FPV community through testing programs, reviews, and pilot feedback channels to refine future motor designs and propulsion solutions.

6. Availability

The MEPS NEON COOL 2207 CW/CCW and MEPS NEON COOL 2306 CW/CCW motors are available globally through MEPSKING.SHOP.

7. About MEPSKING

MEPSKING is a global FPV drone platform launched in 2022 under Nanchang Sanrui Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a high-tech enterprise founded in 2009 and specializing in UAV propulsion systems and intelligent control technologies.

MEPSKING offers a comprehensive range of FPV drone components, including motors, ESCs, flight controllers, radio controllers, and accessories, serving FPV enthusiasts worldwide. The platform collaborates with leading industry brands while also developing proprietary MEPS motor products.

Driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, MEPSKING focuses on creating durable, energy-efficient FPV solutions that support reliable performance and responsible product lifecycles.

For more information, visit https://www.mepsking.shop/

The best 5 inch FPV racing drone build for every pilots. Neon Cool CW/CCW Motor That Actually Works Better.

