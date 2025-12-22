Hikari Invited to Share New Generation Intelligent Technology at VITAS Summit in Vietnam Hikari Invited to Share New Generation Intelligent Technology at VITAS Summit in Vietnam Hikari Invited to Share New Generation Intelligent Technology at VITAS Summit in Vietnam Hikari Invited to Share New Generation Intelligent Technology at VITAS Summit in Vietnam

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 16–17, the 7th Congress of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) was grandly held in Hanoi.Focusing on the development strategy of Vietnam's textile and garment industry, the congress brought together government authorities, industry leaders, and representatives from international organizations to delve into pathways for sustainable development and modernization of the sector.As a leading enterprise in intelligent sewing solutions, HIKARI ’s Chairman, Mr. Wu Liangjie, was invited to attend and share insights that resonated across the audience. During his speech titled “Advancing the Modernization of Vietnam's Garment Industry with Next-Generation Intelligent Sewing Machines,” Mr. Wu highlighted how HIKARI’s new generation of intelligent sewing machines precisely meets the demands of the Vietnamese market.Among the key innovations, HIKARI’s proprietary intelligent thread tension control system effectively optimizes thread pull during sewing, significantly reducing thread breakage rates while ensuring neat and consistent stitches. This breakthrough not only enhances production efficiency but also supports enterprises in achieving high-quality, large-scale manufacturing, providing efficient and reliable technological support for the modernization of Vietnam's garment industry.By continuously empowering the upgrading of Vietnam's textile sector with innovative technologies, HIKARI’s concepts and practical achievements garnered high recognition and unanimous praise from industry leaders and association representatives at the event.Looking ahead, HIKARI will continue to collaborate with global industry partners to propel the sewing industry toward intelligent, digital, and modernized development, jointly building a more efficient and sustainable future for the industry.

