From an Idea to 45 Real-Life Experiences in 2 Months: Daylight Asia Is The World First Belonging Platform

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when people are constantly connected but increasingly disconnected, Daylight Asia was born from a simple, human question: why is it so hard to find a place where you belong?Daylight Asia is the world's first belonging platform with focus on Identity, Experience, and Connection. It was created to address a growing modern problem of loneliness hidden behind busy schedules, social media, and endless digital interaction. People meet all the time, but meaningful connection has become rare.Daylight Asia was never meant to be another online social or event platform. Instead, it was built on the belief that belonging is formed through shared real-life experiences, with intimate settings where you can be seen, heard and understood.The idea for Daylight Asia first emerged on 20th August 2025 initially just a question, not a company. Within weeks, that question turned into action. On 9 October 2025, Daylight Asia launched its minimum viable product (MVP) and hosted its first curated experiences.In its very first month, the platform organized 13 events throughout October, bringing strangers together through simple but intentional activities. These early gatherings became proof that people weren’t looking for more apps or events, they were looking for spaces where they could show up as themselves.To reflect different emotional and social needs, Daylight Asia introduced three experience categories:DayBreak — dinner and coffee with strangers, designed to spark conversation.DayCare — body and mind experiences focused on well-being and reflection, made for those who crave for deep and meaningful activity.DayTrip — shared journeys and playful explorations for those who like adventure.Momentum continued to build. By November 2025, Daylight Asia expanded its activities across Jakarta and Bandung, hosting a total of 32 events in one month. The events were Dinner, coffee, journaling, book club, yoga, art gallery, water play, christmas lunch, halloween and karaoke.According to Lilis Huri, Daylight Asia Founder and CEO, Daylight was born from a very personal need.“For almost nine years, my life revolved around work,” said Huri. “I attended countless networking events, but most of them felt transactional exchanging business cards, small talk, then moving on. I wasn’t looking for more contacts. I was looking for a smaller circle. A table where people actually sit, talk, and connect.”Daylight Asia does not promise a forever home. Instead, it offers intentional spaces where people can belong for a moment, a season, or a stage of life. Some connections last a night, some grow into friendships but all are meaningful.As the platform continues to grow, its mission remains unchanged: to help people experience belonging not as something permanent or exclusive, but as something real, human, and deeply needed right now.About Daylight AsiaDaylight Asia is the world's first belonging platform with focus on Identity, Experience, and Connection. Visit https://daylightapp.asia/ for more information.

