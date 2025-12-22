Agallas Equities Supports Families in Villa Hermosa, La Romana with Holiday Food Basket Distribution

Agallas Equities team distributing Canastas Navideñas

Community initiative reflects the firm’s commitment to responsible investment and long-term impact in the Dominican Republic

LA ROMANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of the holiday season, Agallas Equities , a New York–based private investment and development firm with deep ties to the Dominican Republic, distributed hundreds of Canastas Navideñas (Holiday food baskets) to families in the Villa Hermosa community of La Romana, Dominican Republic on Friday, December 19, 2025. The initiative reflects the firm’s commitment to responsible growth and long-term community impact, helping families celebrate Nochebuena with dignity, warmth, and togetherness.Each basket was thoughtfully prepared with staple items for a traditional holiday dinner, easing the burden of food insecurity and allowing families to gather and celebrate the season together. This giveaway is part of Agallas Equities' ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community engagement in the regions where it operates.For Villa Hermosa residents like Maria Francisco, the gesture provides more than food assistance. "This canasta is a blessing for my family and for our entire community," said Francisco. "In these times, it means we can sit together on Nochebuena, share a traditional holiday dinner together, filled with joy and gratitude. Knowing that we are seen and supported during the holiday season means everything.”Nelson Tejada, Partner and Co-founder of Agallas Equities, emphasized that giving back is deeply rooted in both personal values and the firm’s mission. "My grandmother taught me to give with your heart, not just with your hand," said Tejada. "Supporting the communities that welcome us is not an obligation, it's who we are. Moments like these in Villa Hermana remind us why this work matters. We are proud to give back to a community we love and to offer our support during the holidays.”As Agallas Equities continues to grow its operations in the Dominican Republic, community-based initiatives like the Villa Hermosa holiday giveaway will remain central to the firm's mission and approach. Agallas is committed to fostering sustainable growth and positive impact, measuring success not only in financial returns but through meaningful, lasting contributions to families and communities.About Agallas EquitiesAgallas Equities is a New York–based real estate investment and development firm led by partners Manuel Tavarez and Nelson Tejada Jr., who bring nearly two decades of combined experience at leading financial institutions with expertise in investments, development, and cross-border execution. Specializing in real estate, hospitality, sports facilities, and retail, the firm combines market insight with a commitment to quality, sustainability, and community impact, delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for investors while creating spaces that inspire, connect, and endure. To learn more, visit www.agallasequities.com or contact contact@agaeq.com.

