AMBCI Expands Affordable Medical Billing and Coding Training With Weekly Live Webinars and Dual CPC & CPB Certification

New instructor-led online medical billing and coding program adds weekly live webinar support, expanded multi-specialty training, and 500+ practice cases.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMBCI Advanced Medical Billing and Coding Institute today announced an expanded 2025–2026 release of its affordable medical billing and coding training, adding weekly live webinars and additional instructor-led support to help students prepare for AAPC CPC and AAPC CPB certification pathways. Built for beginners, career changers, and students seeking a practical healthcare career track, AMBCI’s online medical billing and coding certification program combines the licensed AAPC CPC curriculum and AAPC CPB curriculum with more than 200 multi-specialty expert skill modules, 500+ practice cases, and interactive instruction designed to make complex coding concepts easier to understand and apply.AMBCI’s medical billing and coding bootcamp options are designed to help learners build job-ready skills in as little as 8–16 weeks, with flexible self-paced tracks available for students who prefer a 3–6 month timeline. The program is structured for students comparing online medical billing and coding schools and searching for an affordable medical billing and coding course that includes real-world practice, exam readiness, and career-aligned instruction, not just textbooks and passive videos.“Students want a clear path to real skills and real credentials without wasting time or money,” said an AMBCI spokesperson. “Our 2025–2026 expansion focuses on weekly live webinars, guided instruction, and multi-specialty coding and billing practice that goes beyond the baseline to help learners stand out in the job market.”Affordable CPC and CPB training designed for real-world billing and coding workAMBCI positions its program as an affordable medical billing and coding certification option for 2025–2026, with tuition starting at $1,800 and payment plans up to 24 months. Select tuition options include coding books and an exam voucher, with additional tiers available for learners who want Practicode support, increased instructor feedback, or mentorship and career support. A 14-day refund policy is available for eligible enrollments.In addition to preparing learners for CPC certification and CPB certification pathways, AMBCI’s training is built to mirror day-to-day responsibilities in medical billing and coding jobs . Students practice ICD-10-CM diagnosis coding, CPT procedure coding, HCPCS Level II coding, medical necessity rules, claim submission workflows, and denial prevention and appeals processes. The program also emphasizes accuracy, compliance, and documentation review, supporting students pursuing medical coder and medical biller roles across a wide range of healthcare settings.Weekly live webinars and instructor-led instruction for 2025–2026For 2025–2026, AMBCI is expanding weekly live webinars and Q&A sessions to provide more structure and accountability for students seeking instructor-led medical billing and coding training online. Live instruction focuses on high-impact skills tied to both certification readiness and workplace performance, including code selection logic, guideline navigation, modifier application, payer rules, claim form accuracy, and denial management strategies.The webinars are designed to reduce the overwhelm that many beginners experience when learning medical terminology, coding conventions, and reimbursement rules. AMBCI’s approach prioritizes comprehension and repeatable coding logic so learners can translate clinical documentation into correct codes with confidence.Dual CPC + CPB pathway plus multi-specialty training beyond the baselineAMBCI’s program is designed as a dual medical billing and coding certification pathway that supports students who want both billing and coding competency. While the program incorporates AAPC-aligned CPC and CPB course components, AMBCI also emphasizes multi-specialty training to help learners stand out. Students gain exposure to specialty coding and billing scenarios across orthopedics, neurology, OB-GYN, pediatrics, pulmonology, urgent care and emergency medicine, general surgery, radiology, anesthesia, pain management, labs and pathology, behavioral health, hospice and palliative care, preventive care, Medicare and value-based reimbursement, cardiology, gastroenterology, sleep medicine, telehealth and remote patient monitoring, durable medical equipment, auditing, compliance, and revenue management.AMBCI’s syllabus includes 636 lessons and a capstone-style practice emphasis through 500+ cases and applied exercises. Students also access toolkits, videos, and exam-style multiple-choice questions designed to support both learning and exam preparation.Career alignment for students entering healthcare revenue cycle rolesAMBCI’s medical billing and coding course is positioned for students entering the healthcare revenue cycle, including those seeking entry-level roles such as medical coder, medical biller, claims specialist, coding assistant, revenue cycle specialist, insurance verification specialist, denial management specialist, and medical billing representative. AMBCI’s multi-specialty approach is designed to help students build broader competency that can translate into more job opportunities and faster career mobility.Enrollment availabilityAMBCI offers instant enrollment with immediate course access. Learners can select accelerated bootcamp pacing or a longer self-paced schedule. A free preview and downloadable syllabus are available for prospective students evaluating medical billing and coding classes and certification pathways for 2025–2026.To learn more, visit AMBCI’s official website or call +1 801 823 4871.

