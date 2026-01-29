Toyooka Tourism Innovation Launches New Japanese Lifestyle Brand KANNABE ROOTS

Mount Kannabe volcano crater KANNABE ROOTS product line KANNABE ROOTS shirts

TOYOOKA, HYOGO, JAPAN, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toyooka Tourism Innovation has begun the sale of new merchandise promoting the Kannabe Highlands under the label KANNABE ROOTS."KANNABE ROOTS" is a local lifestyle brand shaped by the volcanic soil, forest rhythms, and seasonal life of the Kannabe Highlands. Goods on sale include t-shirts, keychains, and stickers with designs inspired by Mount Kannabe.The Kannabe Highlands is a mountainous area centered around the picturesque 467-meter-high Mount Kannabe (an inactive volcano). The area is also a part of the San'in Kaigan UNESCO Global Geopark, one of Japan's national geoparks. Visitors enjoy snowboarding and skiing in the winter and hike Mount Kannabe's crater during the green season.Toyooka Tourism Innovation is the official destination management organization of Toyooka City. Toyooka City consists of six regions - the tattoo-friendly hot spring town Kinosaki Onsen , Izushi Castle Town, the Kannabe Highlands, Takeno Beach, Tanto Farming Village, and Downtown Toyooka.

