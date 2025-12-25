Big Apple Express Spa Marks 20 Years with New Marikina and Makati Branches

Big Apple Express Spa therapists showcase the brand's new blue uniform, designed to be more elegant and classy, while providing signature massage services at one of the newly opened branches. Marikina Riverbanks Mall franchisee Grace Rayos with Karlo Nisce, President and CEO, and Victor Fernando, Franchise Director, at the grand opening. Big Apple Express Spa Century Mall franchisee Ria Litimco with Karlo Nisce, President and CEO, and Victor Fernando, Franchise Director, celebrate the new branch opening.

Philippine massage franchise proves its recession-proof business model with new locations, offering entrepreneurs one of 2026's most profitable investments

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Apple Express Spa , ranked among the top massage spa brands the Philippines has to offer, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the simultaneous opening of two new massage franchise locations as 2026 begins: Century Mall in Makati City's bustling CBD and Marikina Riverbanks Mall in Metro Manila's eastern corridor.The dual launch reinforces Big Apple Express Spa's position as a leading affordable wellness franchise and demonstrates why investors continue to choose this proven massage business model as the best spa franchise for entrepreneurs seeking sustainable growth in the Philippine market.A RECESSION-PROOF BUSINESS MODEL: 20 YEARS OF PROVEN SUCCESSSince pioneering the express spa business in 2005, Big Apple Express Spa has established itself as a recession-proof enterprise that thrives across economic cycles. What began as an innovative concept has evolved into one of the most profitable massage franchise opportunities in the Philippines, making high-quality massage therapy accessible without luxury pricing."Twenty years prove our model works," says Karlo Benjamin Nisce , CEO and President. "These new openings demonstrate why Big Apple remains the best low-cost franchise option for entrepreneurs who want a passive income business they can rely on. We're not just growing, we're empowering business owners and corporate executives to build wealth through wellness."STRATEGIC EXPANSION: MEETING GROWING DEMAND FOR AFFORDABLE WELLNESSThe new franchise business locations reflect Big Apple's multi-market strategy:Century Mall, Makati, serves CBD professionals seeking convenient wellness breaks, positioning the brand in the country's premier business district.Marikina Riverbanks Mall brings professional spa services to eastern Metro Manila's thriving family market, expanding the brand's community reach.Both franchise-owned locations showcase the efficient, modern design that has made Big Apple synonymous with accessible, Manhattan-style relaxation.WHY BIG APPLE RANKS AMONG THE TOP PHILIPPINE FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES IN 2026For entrepreneurs researching franchise opportunities in 2026, Big Apple Express Spa delivers a compelling investment case:Proven Profitability• Profitable franchise in the Philippines with a 20-year track record• Refined express spa business model maximizes revenue per square foot• Lower overhead than traditional full-service spa formatsInvestor-Friendly Structure• Best low-cost franchise entry point in the wellness sector• Comprehensive training and operational support• Passive income business Philippines model with scalable returnsMarket-Tested Resilience• Recession-proof business proven through multiple economic cycles• Strong brand recognition reduces customer acquisition costs• Consistent demand across demographic segments"We've built one of the most reliable, affordable wellness franchise systems in the country," notes Franchise Director Victor Fernando. "Our partners are investing in a business model that's been stress-tested for two decades."INNOVATION DRIVING THE FUTURE OF PHILIPPINE FRANCHISE SUCCESSAs Big Apple enters its third decade, the company continues modernizing operations with technology-driven management tools while maintaining the personal service that built its reputation among top spa brands in the Philippines that consumers trust. The brand's combination of operational excellence, proven profitability, and comprehensive franchisee support positions it as a premier choice for those seeking the best franchise for entrepreneurs in 2026 and beyond.ABOUT BIG APPLE EXPRESS SPAFounded in 2005, Big Apple Express Spa pioneered affordable express wellness in the Philippines. With a growing network of franchise locations across Metro Manila, the brand has established itself as a leading spa franchise and Philippine franchise success story, offering one of the market's most recession-proof business models.Entrepreneurs seeking a proven franchise business with strong returns and comprehensive support can explore Big Apple Express Spa's flexible franchise packages designed for sustainable profitability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.