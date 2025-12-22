INFINITI HR, The PEO for Franchises®, Unveils Tanzania, as the Destination for The 2025 President’s Club

Prestigious annual program honors top-performing leaders, partners, and service professionals with a once-in-a-lifetime global experience

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Employer Organization (PEO) for Franchises®, INFINITI HR, announces its highly anticipated destination for the 2025 President’s Club: the stunning landscapes of Tanzania. The President’s Club is a prestigious event as it is the professional milestone inspired by the INFINITI HR Scope of Values.

This special life experience is held annually at a world-class international destination to honor exceptional sales leaders, national alliance partners, service professionals, and select certified franchises executives who have contributed to the historic growth of INFINITI HR throughout the 2025 calendar year, making INFINITI HR the preferred supplier to many of the most innovative franchises throughout the world.

President’s Club 2025: A Journey Through Tanzania

Take a look at the next INFINITI HR President’s Club experience, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Tanzania’s rich culture, iconic wildlife, and world-renowned landscapes. From unforgettable safaris to coastal beauty along the Indian Ocean, this destination offers a once-in-a-lifetime setting worthy of our top performers.

INFINITI HR President of Sales & Chief Business Officer Daniel Mormino made the official announcement, capturing the excitement and anticipation from selected franchisors and franchisees in attendance at the INFINITI HR Alliance Summit.

“In 2026, we’re heading to the stunning landscapes of Tanzania – the dream destination for our top achievers, where unforgettable experiences await,” Mormino said. “Tanzania is calling! The INFINITI HR President’s Club is an elite experience earned by leaders who drive results and inspire others. We are proud to honor their achievements and welcome them to Tanzania.”

A Tradition of Excellence

For over a decade, the INFINITI HR President’s Club has become known as the gold standard in the PEO industry, synonymous with INFINITI HR’s commitment to exceptional experiences for all clients and team members. Its 2024 President’s Club was celebrated this year in Portugal, and INFINITI HR continues its tradition in having exclusive honorees explore some of the world’s most sought-after destinations by providing a most unique blend of luxury, culture, and adventure for all who earn it.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is the leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) for Franchises® and a premium supplier to the International Franchise Association (IFA). Recognized for its innovative human capital management solutions, INFINITI HR provides businesses across all 50 states with the tools they need to mitigate employer risk and enhance operational efficiency. With a focus on supporting franchises, franchisees, suppliers, and mid-sized businesses, INFINITI HR continues to be a driving force in the HR industry, known for its expertise in payroll, benefits, risk management, and recruitment process outsourcing.

For more information on INFINITI HR and the President’s Club, or to learn how INFINITI HR can support your business, please visit infinitihr.com.

