Seyond Accelerates U.S. Manufacturing and Commercial Momentum Following Hong Kong IPO

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (02665.HK), Seyond , a global leader in image-grade LiDAR solutions, is entering a new phase of growth marked by expanded U.S. manufacturing, strengthened regulatory compliance, and accelerating commercial traction across autonomous mobility and infrastructure markets.With a mission to connect the digital and physical worlds through ubiquitous 3D perception, Seyond is enabling the next generation of Physical AI, where machines can accurately see, understand, and respond to real-world environments at scale.U.S. Manufacturing and BABA-Compliant Supply ChainA key differentiator underpinning Seyond’s post-IPO strategy is its U.S.-based manufacturing line, designed to support customers with localized production, supply-chain resilience, and long-term regulatory alignment.Seyond’s LiDAR sensors are compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements, positioning the company to support federally funded transportation and infrastructure programs across the United States. This compliance is increasingly critical for deployments in intelligent transportation systems (ITS), airports, roadway safety, and public-sector smart-city initiatives.By combining U.S. manufacturing with automotive-grade quality standards, Seyond offers customers confidence in domestic sourcing, predictable supply, and the ability to scale programs from pilot phases to large-scale deployment.Commercial Breakthroughs Across Autonomous MobilityIn parallel with manufacturing expansion, Seyond has secured significant commercial progress across multiple autonomous mobility segments in the United States.In the robotics sector, the company has secured volume commitments exceeding 5,000 LiDAR units for autonomous mobility applications, supporting deployments across last-mile delivery robotics and large-scale warehouse automation. These programs include partnerships with leading U.S.-based technology and logistics platforms, where Seyond’s LiDAR supports autonomous delivery carts operating in urban environments alongside pedestrians, cyclists, and other low-speed traffic, as well as robotic forklifts deployed in high-throughput warehouse operations.These use cases place heightened demands on perception accuracy, object classification, and near-field coverage, areas where automotive-grade LiDAR performance is increasingly critical for safe and reliable deployment.In addition, Seyond has established two strategic partnerships with major U.S. robotaxi developers, with an additional program currently under discussion for potential expansion in 2026.Within the autonomous trucking space, Seyond has three established U.S. customer partnerships, with three additional programs in advanced stages of engagement, reflecting growing demand for long-range, high-reliability perception solutions in commercial freight and logistics operations.Strengthening Position in Stationary and Infrastructure MarketsBeyond mobility, Seyond continues to solidify its position in stationary perception markets, supported by strong partnerships with U.S.-based companies across security, aviation, and intelligent transportation systems.The company has secured multiple U.S. contracts spanning ITS, airport operations, and security applications, with anticipated contract value exceeding USD 10 million in 2026. These deployments further reinforce Seyond’s role as a key perception technology provider for infrastructure modernization and public-sector safety initiatives.Post-IPO Investment in Innovation and ScaleSeyond’s IPO provides enhanced capital flexibility to accelerate investments in core LiDAR technology, perception algorithms, and manufacturing scale-up. The company is expanding its U.S. production capacity to support higher volumes, faster delivery timelines, and increased adoption across automotive, robotics, and infrastructure deployments.By aligning technology innovation with localized manufacturing and commercial execution, Seyond is strengthening its ability to move efficiently from development to real-world deployment, delivering automotive-grade reliability across diverse applications while meeting regional compliance and customer expectations.Building the Foundation for the Physical AI EraAs Physical AI continues to evolve, LiDAR is becoming foundational infrastructure for autonomous systems and intelligent environments. With growing U.S. manufacturing capabilities, BABA-compliant sensors, and accelerating commercial adoption, Seyond is positioned to serve as a trusted long-term partner across mobility and infrastructure ecosystems.Looking ahead, Seyond remains committed to its mission: to build a smarter, safer, and more efficient future by connecting digital intelligence with the physical world through high-performance 3D sensing.

