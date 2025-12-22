INFINITI HR Joins Wreaths Across America’s Journey to Honor American Heroes in Arlington National Cemetery

Wreaths Across America

Continued partnership reflects the company’s commitment to honoring veterans and supporting communities nationwide

Coming together as a team and community to remember our nation’s heroes is both humbling and deeply meaningful.” — Christine Knisley, INFINITI HR Office Manager & Social Chair

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI HR, a leading national human resources provider, is honored to continue its partnership with Wreaths Across America, joining communities across the country in honoring veterans and preserving their legacy of service and sacrifice.

This December, Wreaths Across America once again embarked on its annual journey from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery—traveling more than 700 miles through communities along the Eastern Seaboard. Over the course of several weeks, the convoy carried thousands of veterans’ wreaths, stopping at cemeteries, memorials, and monuments to bring communities together in a powerful display of honor, gratitude, and remembrance.

INFINITI HR employees volunteered their time to lay wreaths at Seaside Cemetery in Blue Hill, Maine, on December 6, 2025 and INFINITI HR proudly sponsored 20 veterans’ wreaths that were laid at Arlington National Cemetery on December 19, 2025.

“Participating in Wreaths Across America is a powerful reminder of the responsibility we share to honor those who served,” said Christine Knisley, office manager and social chair of INFINITI HR. “Coming together as a team and community to remember our nation’s heroes is both humbling and deeply meaningful.”

The procession southward includes powerful moments as thousands of Americans gather to line the streets, waving flags and sponsoring wreaths to pay tribute to those who served. This partnership reflects INFINITI HR’s unwavering commitment to supporting military communities and fostering a culture of appreciation for the values of service, freedom, and unity.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 4,000 locations nationwide and abroad. Through its mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach future generations the value of freedom, the organization ensures every veteran is remembered and their service is never forgotten.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) offering scalable solutions for payroll, human resources, compliance, risk management, and employee benefits. As a trusted partner to businesses nationwide, INFINITI HR empowers growth through customizable services tailored to each client’s unique needs.

To learn more about INFINITI HR and its charitable initiatives, visit infinitihr.com. For information about Wreaths Across America or to sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.