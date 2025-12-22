intelliRANK Releases 'Merry Salesmas' — A Festive New Anthem for Amazon Sellers

intelliRANK spreads five-star cheer with “Merry Salesmas,” a new holiday song for Amazon sellers, now streaming worldwide.

WASHINGTON DC, WA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday rush nears its peak, intelliRANK is spreading seasonal cheer with the release of its festive original anthem for Amazon sellers: “Merry Salesmas.”Written and performed by CEO and artist Marcel Marculescu, the song captures the spirit of Q4 hustle with a dose of fun, rhythm, and recognition for Amazon sellers working behind the scenes during the busiest season of the year.Following the viral success of Boxes and Dreams, the first anthem ever written for Amazon sellers, Merry Salesmas brings a lighter, celebratory tone—offering heartfelt wishes to sellers around the globe.With lyrics like:“We’re selling bright, it’s that time of the year / Merry Salesmas to you and yours”“Wishing fast sales and five-star cheer / A booming store and a great new year”…the song celebrates not just sales metrics, but the resilience, dedication, and festive spirit of a community that powers a massive part of the global economy.“This is our way of saying thank you,” said Larisa Herbai, CMO of intelliRANK. “Amazon sellers give so much of themselves during Q4, and Merry Salesmas is a joyful reminder that they deserve to be celebrated, too.”“Merry Salesmas” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including:🎧 YouTube – intelliRANK Channel 🎧 Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ro/album/merry-salesmas-single/1863091438 The release comes at the perfect time as Amazon sellers across the world race to close out the holiday season, manage inventory surges, and finish strong before the new year. Merry Salesmas offers a moment of levity—and community—amid the chaos.“Every lyric was written with real sellers in mind,” added Marcel Marculescu. “Whether you’re checking your dashboard with your morning coffee or packing late-night orders, this song is for you.”The track follows a growing trend of culture-driven content for the seller ecosystem—something intelliRANK is helping pioneer with music, media, and message-driven creative projects that connect.

