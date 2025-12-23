Christmas Food Hazards for Dogs Highlighted Ahead of Festive Season

Festive foods such as cooked bones, chocolate and raisins could pose serious health risks to dogs this Christmas, with experts urging owners to stay vigilant.

LIVINGSTON, WEST LOTHIAN, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As families across the UK prepare for a season of festive feasts and indulgence, dog owners are being urged to stay vigilant about the serious risks Christmas foods can pose to pets — with turkey bones, chocolate, raisins, stuffing ingredients and rich leftovers topping the danger list.

Each December, veterinary practices see a sharp rise in emergency visits due to food-related accidents and poisonings in dogs. With celebrations in full swing and plates being passed around, it’s easy for dogs to sneak a festive treat — but the consequences can be severe. A British Veterinary Association (BVA) survey found that four in five companion animal vets in the UK saw at least one case of toxic ingestion in pets over the Christmas period, with common causes including chocolate, raisins/sultanas and other festive foods. Specifically, 76 % of vets reported chocolate poisoning cases in dogs last festive season, and 69 % reported dogs taken unwell after eating raisins or sultanas.

One of the most common risks at Christmas is poultry bones. Turkey, chicken and goose bones can splinter easily once cooked, posing a choking hazard and risking internal punctures if swallowed. A lodged bone can lead to vomiting, breathing difficulties, severe pain and potentially life-threatening complications.

In addition, festive foods such as mince pies, Christmas pudding, grapes, chocolate, onions, garlic, stuffing, gravy and alcohol are all toxic to dogs. Even small quantities can lead to symptoms such as tremors, kidney failure, seizures or internal bleeding.

A spokesperson from Ace Antlers — a UK brand specialising in natural dog chews — commented: “Dogs have a natural desire to chew, and it's tempting to give them cooked bones, but there is a risk in doing so. There's safer alternatives that are much stronger and longer lasting, such as antlers. We always recommend monitoring a dog with food and removing a treat or chew if the dog attempts to swallow it whole.”

Chewing not only offers enrichment during busy family gatherings, it can also help prevent dogs from scavenging potentially dangerous leftovers from kitchen counters or bins. With a surge in visitors and excitement around the home during the festive season, dogs may also experience increased anxiety — making them more likely to seek out food or chew household items. Providing safe, long-lasting chews can help reduce stress and keep them occupied while owners enjoy Christmas lunch.

Top Christmas dangers for dogs include:

- Cooked bones (especially turkey and chicken): can splinter, cause choking or internal injuries

- Chocolate: contains theobromine, toxic even in small amounts

- Grapes, raisins & sultanas**: found in mince pies and puddings, can cause kidney failure

- Onions & garlic**: common in stuffing and gravy, toxic to red blood cells

- Alcohol: extremely dangerous if ingested

- Rich or fatty foods: can trigger pancreatitis

- Leftover skewers or cocktail sticks: can puncture the mouth or digestive tract

Pet care professionals recommend keeping leftovers safely out of reach, asking guests not to feed dogs from the table, and ensuring bins are secure. Owners are also advised to contact their vet immediately if they notice symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, shaking, swelling, breathing difficulties, sudden lethargy or if they suspect their dog has swallowed a bone or toxic food.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.