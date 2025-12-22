Onrise Selected by Major League Baseball PA to Provide Mental Health Services for Players and Families

MLB Players' Association selects Onrise to provide mental health care for it's players and their families.

MLBPA contracts Onrise to deliver confidential, athlete-focused care across current and former Major and Minor League Baseball communities

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onrise , a leading provider of athlete mental health care, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) to ensure that all current and former Major League and Minor League Players have access to unlimited mental health services. The agreement, which takes effect January 1, 2026, is the product of a shared commitment to elevating holistic player support.Onrise CEO and founder Kim Quigley, MD and her team are committed to helping the MLBPA deliver on its goal of fostering a culture of mental wellness and setting a new standard of care for athletes.“The Onrise model is a perfect choice for making access to mental health support quick and simple for athletes,” said Chris Singleton, MLBPA Special Assistant and Director of Player Resource Programs. “Dr. Quigley and her extensive team are passionate about serving athletes around the clock, and I was impressed from day one with how they operate. As a former Player, this subject is a deep passion for me, and I share Onrise’s commitment to taking care of all Players.”As the first true enterprise solution in athlete mental health, Onrise offers flexible 1-on-1 telehealth support tailored to MLB and MiLB athletes’ unique needs and schedules. All athletes and family members will have unlimited access to licensed psychiatry and therapy as well as athlete-specific peer support from retired athletes who are trained and Mental Health First Aid certified. Onrise’s model ensures that all MLBPA members can be matched with providers who have the expertise to help with their specific needs.“We are honored to be working with an organization as vital and influential as the MLBPA,” said Dr. Quigley. “We welcome all MLBPA members to the Onrise community – players, former players, and family members – and are ready to provide mental health services and support that meet them where they are.”MLBPA members can schedule sessions within 48 hours, access crisis services immediately, and receive support in 300+ languages.ABOUT ONRISEOnrise was founded by a psychiatrist and mother of elite athletes who’s seen firsthand the unique challenges today’s athletes face. Knowing the increased exposure and pressure these modern heroes face, its mission is to make comprehensive mental health care more accessible, affordable and tailored by recreating proven, effective systems at elite youth, college, and professional levels.

