Food industry leaders to convene at GFSI Conference to accelerate advances in food safety

PARIS, FRANCE, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • The Global Food Safety Initiative ( GFSI ) Conference will take place in Vancouver, Canada, from 24-26 March, bringing together over 600 experts and business leaders from more than 40 countries to find ways to ensure greater action on food safety challenges.• Experts and senior leaders across business, policy, academia and the wider food industry are set to attend, from organisations including Mondelēz International, PepsiCo, Health Canada and AEON.• The three-day event will focus on encouraging partnerships across public and private sectors, building trust and transparency with consumers, and advancing innovations set to shape the future of food safety for the next 25 years and beyond.The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the world’s largest network to help achieve safe food for people everywhere, will unite food safety experts from around the globe at its annual Conference.Part of The Consumer Goods Forum , for 25 years the GFSI conference has acted as a platform for active collaboration, providing the insights needed for a global food safety system that mitigates risk and strengthens consumer trust. Now, the 2026 edition in Vancouver will focus on how to transform this principle into a collective roadmap for success.Highlight topics from the agenda include how retailers and manufacturers are meeting food safety challenges, how scientific developments and regulatory approaches contribute to global food safety progress, how artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the food supply chain, and how digital solutions and improved processes are helping businesses stay ahead of evolving risks.The three-day forum will host more than 600 experts, decision makers and innovators from across the globe to share food safety best practice and encourage ongoing collaboration and impact.Attendees will hear inspiring examples of leadership, ingenuity, and innovation, with speakers providing insights to address the common challenges of ensuring food safety and how to build the food safety blueprint of the next 25 years.Elizabeth Andoh-Kesson, Director of the GFSI, said:“As we mark 25 years of collective progress, the need for unified action on food safety has never been more urgent. The challenges we face today, from technological change to evolving consumer expectations, demand that we break silos and move forward together. Every person, everywhere, deserves access to safe and nutritious food, and it is our shared responsibility to make that promise a reality.”To find out more about the Conference and register to secure your ticket, visit: https://mygfsi.com/events/gfsi-conference/agenda-highlights/ The GFSI is a landmark initiative of The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a global industry network working to support better lives through better business.-- ENDS --Notes to editorsVisit GFSI on LinkedIn andYouTube to be the first to hear updates and new programme confirmations.About the Global Food Safety InitiativeThe Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) brings together key actors of the food industry to drive continuous improvement in food safety management systems around the world.With a vision of Safe food for consumers everywhere, food industry leaders created GFSI in 2000 to reduce food safety risks, audit duplication and costs while building trust throughout the supply chain.The GFSI community works on a volunteer basis and is composed of the world’s leading food safety experts from retail, manufacturing and food service companies, as well as international organisations, governments, academia and service providers to the global food industry.GFSI is powered by The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a global industry network working to support better lives through better business.About The Consumer Goods ForumThe Consumer Goods Forum (“CGF”) is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of best practices and recommended standards that serve the consumer goods industry worldwide. Its members are the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have an estimated revenue of exceeding €5.2 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. The CGF is led by a Board of Directors formed of 56 CEOs - evenly split between retailers and manufacturers.Please visit CGF’s website and LinkedIn to be the first to hear updates and new programme confirmations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.