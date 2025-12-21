Axios Security Group Supports Public Safety During Epic City Development Protest in Plano, Texas

Epic City Protest Epic City Protest Crowd Our Security Officers at the Event

Axios Security Group supported public safety during the Epic City protest in Plano, TX, working alongside Plano Police to ensure a calm, incident-free event.

I am incredibly proud of our team for their professionalism, discipline & composure throughout this operation. Our personnel performed exactly as trained and focused on maintaining a safe environment.” — Axios Security Group CEO

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 13, a public protest took place in the Plano, Texas area regarding the proposed Epic City development, a planned large-scale residential and community project that has generated significant public discussion and concern among local residents. Axios Security Group was contracted to provide professional security services for the event, with a focus on maintaining order, situational awareness, and public safety throughout the demonstration.The operation concluded without incident. To Axios Security Group’s knowledge, all participants were able to exercise their rights peacefully, and the crowd dispersed safely at the conclusion of the event.Axios Security Group also extended its appreciation to the Plano Police Department for their professionalism, coordination, and effective area control during the event.“Our goal is always to support public safety while respecting lawful assembly,” said a spokesperson for the Plano Police Department. “The coordination between our officers and Axios Security Group contributed to a calm, orderly event and a safe outcome for everyone involved.”The successful operation highlights how professional private security and law enforcement can work in parallel, reinforcing public safety during high-visibility events while respecting constitutional rights and community concerns.🛡 Ever Vigilant. Always Ready.About Axios Security GroupAxios Security Group is a veteran-owned provider of executive protection, event security, armed and unarmed guard services, surveillance and counter-surveillance operations, and security consulting services nationwide. Comprised of former Special Operations military personnel, federal agents, and seasoned security professionals, Axios Security Group delivers disciplined, professional security solutions for corporate, government, and community environments.

