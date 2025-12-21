Taxsym Unlocks U.S. Market for Latin American Entrepreneurs with New IRS-Certified (CAA) Location in Argentina

Taxsym expands to Latin America with new IRS (CAA) location in Argentina, allowing entrepreneurs to get U.S. ITIN without mailing original passports to the IRS.

As IRS Certified Agents (CAA), we maintain 100% ITIN Number approval track record. We certify documents locally, ensuring strict compliance while unlocking U.S. market access for global entrepreneurs.” — Ain.

NM, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taxsym , a specialized international Business management consultant and official IRS Certifying Acceptance Agent (CAA), today announced the opening of a new operational center in Buenos Aires. The strategic expansion is designed to empower freelancers, digital nomads, and business owners in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, and across Latin America to scale their operations into the United States by removing the primary barrier to entry: the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) For entrepreneurs throughout the region, accessing the U.S. financial system - including U.S. business bank accounts, Stripe, PayPal, and Amazon FBA - requires a valid tax ID. Taxsym’s new Buenos Aires location solves this "compliance deadlock" by offering authorized verification that adheres to strict U.S. federal standards.100% Approval Track Record for ITIN Applications Navigating IRS bureaucracy is complex, and rejection rates for self-prepared applications are high. Taxsym brings professional certainty to the process by managing the entire compliance lifecycle. Whether for a freelancer needing to get paid by U.S. clients or a business owner setting up a U.S. subsidiary, the firm ensures tax IDs are processed correctly the first time.The "Digital-First" Advantage: Secure Local Certification Recognizing the speed of the digital economy, Taxsym has launched a hybrid application process that prioritizes efficiency and security:Start Online:Clients can initiate their ITIN application through Taxsym’s secure digital portal, allowing for immediate review by IRS Certified Agents.Certified Locally:Documents are certified beforehand by our authorized agents, completely eliminating the requirement to mail original passports to the U.S. IRS center - a major risk international business travelers prefer to avoid.Streamlined Processing:As an IRS Certifying Acceptance Agent, Taxsym certifies & verifies documents to ensure accuracy, which significantly lowers the risk of rejection and processing delays.A Complete Ecosystem:Real Estate, LLCs, and Taxes While the primary focus is enabling business expansion through ITINs, Taxsym provides a full suite of cross-border services:Real Estate Investors:The firm offers specialized support for property investors navigating FIRPTA withholding and rental income reporting, ensuring they don't overpay taxes on U.S. investments.Company Formation:From Wyoming LLCs to Delaware C-Corps, Taxsym handles the legal structuring required to launch a U.S. entity.Annual Compliance:The firm provides ongoing support for annual tax filings and 1099 issuances, keeping businesses in good standing with the IRS.Official IRS Certified:Taxsym is officially listed on the IRS.gov website under the directory of Acceptance Agents in Argentina. The new office is located at: Av. Del Libertador 2442, Piso 4 Olivos, Buenos Aires, B1636About Taxsym:Taxsym is a dedicated U.S. business consultancy and IRS Certifying Acceptance Agent helping international entrepreneurs, freelancers, and investors operate seamlessly in the American market. With a focus on digital efficiency and a flawless track record in ITIN acquisition, Taxsym is the bridge between Latin American talent and the U.S. economy.

