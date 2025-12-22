ACS Athens to Host Global Education Colloquium in April 2026, Marking a Decade of Innovation

ACS Athens 80th Anniversary ACS ATHENS Education Forum

ACS Athens, a leading international K–12 school based in Athens, Greece, has announced the return of its flagship global education forum.

At its core, the Sustaining Excellence Colloquium is about shaping the future of learning with intention and integrity” — Dr.Peggy Pelonis, President

ATHENS, CHALNDRI, GREECE, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACS Athens, a leading international K–12 school based in Athens, Greece, has announced the return of its flagship global education forum, the ACS Athens Sustaining Excellence Colloquium II, scheduled for April 29–30, 2026.

Held once every ten years, the Colloquium serves as a cornerstone event within the school’s accreditation and long-term strategic planning cycle, bringing together educators, researchers, and thought leaders to examine how schools can evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

“The Sustaining Excellence Colloquium represents a moment of intentional reflection and forward-thinking,” said Dr. Peggy Pelonis, President of ACS Athens. “It allows us to look critically at what has worked, what must evolve, and how education can remain deeply human while responding to global change.”

A Global Platform for Educational Leadership

Since its launch, the Colloquium has positioned ACS Athens as a hub for research-informed educational innovation, connecting U.S. and international perspectives on teaching and learning. The event highlights how interdisciplinary research and student-centered pedagogy translate into meaningful, measurable outcomes. “Our work is grounded in the belief that excellence is sustained through inquiry, collaboration, and courage,” Dr. Pelonis said. “This Colloquium brings together educators who are committed to those same values.”

The 2026 edition will focus on global themes including artificial intelligence in education, global citizenship, equity, and inclusive learning environments—issues that resonate across educational systems worldwide.

What to Expect:

The two-day program will feature:

• Keynote speakers from the international education community

• Research presentations on cognitive development and inclusive practices

• Collaborative sessions focused on innovation and school transformation

A multimedia campaign leading up to the event will share insights, historical context, and previews to engage a global audience of educators and stakeholders.

An Invitation to Engage:

ACS Athens invites educators, alumni, partners, and members of the international education community to follow the campaign and save the date for April 29–30, 2026. “At its core, the Sustaining Excellence Colloquium is about shaping the future of learning with intention and integrity,” Dr. Pelonis added. “We look forward to welcoming voices from around the world into this important conversation.”

Forum Promo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.