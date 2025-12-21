WingDing MEDIA™ Powers the Digital Evolution of The Traveling Golfer

WingDing MEDIA Traveling Golfer TV Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WingDing MEDIA™ today announced its role as the distribution and media infrastructure behind the newly launched digital-first evolution of The Traveling Golfer, supporting the program’s transition from a traditional broadcast model to an integrated, performance-driven media campaign.

WingDing MEDIA™ is a multi-platform digital media and streaming network built to distribute and amplify premium content across OTT streaming channels, mobile and web applications, social platforms, and programmatic advertising networks. While the WingDing MEDIA™ platform launched in 2020, it is led by a team with more than two decades of experience in destination marketing, tourism promotion, and digital media-based audience development.

That experience now supports The Traveling Golfer’s expanded content ecosystem, which integrates long-form featured video, short-form video (reels), written editorial, social media distribution, and targeted programmatic advertising. The platform replaces traditional broadcast time-buy strategies with a performance-focused distribution model designed to extend reach, frequency, and content lifespan.

A defining feature of the campaign structure is a built-in reinvestment model. Ten percent of each campaign’s media spend is reinvested directly back into participating destinations or sponsors to further amplify exposure through targeted programmatic distribution—turning media investment into an ongoing visibility engine rather than a single-placement expense.

WingDing MEDIA™ delivers The Traveling Golfer content across a growing network of connected TV platforms, mobile and web apps, and social channels, allowing destination and sponsor campaigns to remain discoverable well beyond traditional broadcast windows.

“WingDing MEDIA™ was built to solve the distribution and efficiency challenges that destinations and brands face today,” said Jeff Gilder, Founder of WingDing MEDIA™. “This collaboration brings together decades of destination marketing experience with modern digital media delivery to help partners maximize the value of their investment.”

About WingDing MEDIA™

