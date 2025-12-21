The Traveling Golfer Evolves Into a Digital-First Media Campaign for Destinations and Sponsors

From Network Television to a Digital-First Media and Marketing Ecosystem for Destinations and Sponsors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Traveling Golfer today announced the evolution of its long-running media property into a digital-first marketing platform designed to deliver expanded reach and measurable value for destinations and brand partners.

Originally launched as a magazine feature, The Traveling Golfer evolved into a radio show and later an award-winning television series, growing into a golf and travel lifestyle brand distributed nationally. The latest evolution reflects changes in audience consumption and advertising efficiency, transforming the property into a fully integrated digital media campaign.

At the core of the new model is expanded distribution through WingDing MEDIA™, a multi-platform digital media and streaming network that delivers content across OTT streaming channels, mobile and web apps, and social platforms. This infrastructure enables content to reach audiences well beyond traditional broadcast windows while supporting sustained discovery and engagement.

The platform integrates long-form featured video, short-form video (reels), written editorial, social media distribution, and programmatic advertising into a single coordinated campaign. Media dollars previously allocated to traditional broadcast time-buy are now reallocated into performance-driven programmatic advertising to extend reach, frequency, and content lifespan.

A defining component of the model is a built-in reinvestment structure. Ten percent of each campaign’s media spend is reinvested directly back into the participating destination or sponsor to further amplify exposure through targeted programmatic distribution.

Participation opportunities are available in two formats:

Host Destinations, featured as locations within the content ecosystem

Sponsors, integrated across video, editorial, and digital distribution channels

“This evolution aligns content creation with modern media distribution,” said Dustin Gilder, lead creator and producer of The Traveling Golfer. “It allows destinations and brands to participate in a platform built for ongoing visibility rather than single-placement exposure.”

About The Traveling Golfer

Founded as a print feature before expanding into radio and national television, The Traveling Golfer is an award-winning golf and travel media brand with a multi-decade history of showcasing destinations, courses, and experiences. The platform now delivers integrated digital-first campaigns supported by WingDing MEDIA™'s multi-platform distribution network.

