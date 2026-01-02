Best Matching Outdoor Lighting Family for 2026 - Architectural Style - BOST Best Matching Outdoor Lighting Family for 2026 - Lantern Style - TEME

The best matching outdoor lighting families for 2026, delivering cohesive design, energy efficiency, and durability for plazas, parks, and campuses, and more.

Access Fixtures’ 2026 lighting families deliver cohesive architectural style, energy‑efficient, long‑life performance, ensuring unified lighting across commercial, municipal, and hospitality spaces.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, announces its Best Matching Outdoor Lighting Families for 2026. The best matching outdoor lighting families for 2026 feature a timeless design, specification-grade performance, and energy-efficient LED technology. These LED Lighting families provide cohesive, visually unified lighting solutions for commercial, municipal, and hospitality applications, ensuring aesthetic continuity across multiple fixture types while delivering long-lasting, low-maintenance illumination.

From Bostonian-style architectural fixtures to classic lantern designs, these product families meet the needs of designers and facilities managers looking for both style and performance. Switching or upgrading to modern LED lighting families, including BOST and TEME, results in reduced energy costs, extended fixture lifespan, and a lower carbon footprint, making them smart investments for long-term outdoor illumination projects.

What is the Best Matching Outdoor Lighting Family for 2026 - Architectural Style?

The BOST family of commercial outdoor LED lights delivers Bostonian architectural elegance with high-performance LEDs. Designed for plazas, parks, campuses, streetscapes, and building exteriors, BOST offers bollard lights, post top lights, wall packs, and pendant lights, all sharing the same electrical platform and style. Crafted from precision-engineered, die-cast aluminum, this BAA-compliant fixture is designed and manufactured to deliver superior aesthetics and durability, inspired by historic New England street lanterns. Powered by advanced, energy-efficient LED technology, BOST luminaires feature an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 187,000 hours, delivering exceptional durability and virtually maintenance-free performance. Each fixture includes 0-10V dimming, wide voltage operation, and comes standard with 2kV surge protection (10kV optional).

What is the Best Matching Outdoor Lighting Family for 2026 - Lantern Style?

The TEME family of outdoor LED lights combines timeless lantern-inspired aesthetics with a sleek, modern twist, making it an ideal choice for commercial, municipal, and hospitality environments. Featuring a bold pyramidal roof and signature design, TEME creates a striking architectural silhouette while delivering high-performance, energy-efficient LED illumination. Available as post-tops, wall mounts, and pendant fixtures, TEME offers unmatched flexibility with a wide range of wattages (10w-60w), Kelvin options (3000K, 4000K, 5000K; 1800K and 2700K for select wattages), lens/pane choices, and distribution optics (Types II, III, IV, and V). TEME fixtures are ETL-listed to UL 1598 for wet locations and IP66-rated, ensuring reliable performance in any outdoor environment. These luminaires feature an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 225,000 hours, providing long-lasting, low-maintenance illumination.

“Access Fixtures' best LED lighting families combine precision engineering with advanced LED technology, offering unmatched performance and longevity. Each fixture is tailored to meet specific application demands while prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability, setting them apart in 2026,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection showcases integrated features like cohesive architectural design, BAA compliance, multiple form factors, versatile optics, and EXTREME-LIFE longevity up to L70 @ 225,000 hours. These matching outdoor lighting families deliver dependable, energy-efficient illumination for plazas, parks, campuses, and hospitality applications.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

