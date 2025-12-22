Allen Business Advisors Advises on the Sale of Lescure Engineers to a Publicly Traded Strategic Buyer

Allen Business Advisors served as sell-side advisor to Lescure Engineers in a confidential transaction with a publicly traded strategic acquirer.

Strong engineering firms attract diverse buyers, including publicly traded companies. Our role is to engineer outcomes that balance value, continuity, and long-term fit.” — John R. Allen, III, President of Allen Business Advisors

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Business Advisors (“ABA”), a national M&A advisory firm specializing exclusively in architectural, engineering, and land surveying businesses, served as the sell-side advisor to Lescure Engineers in its sale to Zenatech, a publicly traded strategic acquirer.

The transaction highlights the continued demand for well-positioned engineering firms among a diverse and expanding buyer universe, including publicly traded companies seeking specialized technical capabilities, geographic expansion, and experienced professional teams.

Lescure Engineers has built a strong reputation for technical excellence, long-standing client relationships, and disciplined operations. Allen Business Advisors worked closely with ownership to position the firm for a successful transition, manage a confidential process, and align the seller with a strategic buyer whose long-term objectives matched the firm’s culture and capabilities.

“This transaction reflects what we are seeing across the engineering and land surveying sector,” said John Allen, President of Allen Business Advisors. “Quality firms with strong fundamentals are attracting interest not only from private buyers and employee groups, but also from publicly traded strategic acquirers. Our role is to engineer outcomes—balancing value, continuity, and long-term fit.”

Allen Business Advisors’ industry specialization is reinforced by its thought leadership and national recognition within the engineering profession. John Allen has authored articles published in STRUCTURE Magazine, including Selling Your Engineering Business, and has been quoted by LegalZoom on alternatives to traditional business succession strategies. An additional article by Mr. Allen is scheduled to appear in PE Magazine, the official publication of the National Society of Professional Engineers, in September 2026.

The sale further underscores Allen Business Advisors’ focused approach to professional-services M&A. Unlike generalist intermediaries, ABA advises exclusively in the architecture, engineering, and land surveying sectors, bringing deep industry knowledge, transaction experience, and financing expertise to each engagement.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Allen Business Advisors

Allen Business Advisors is a national M&A advisory firm specializing exclusively in the sale of architectural, engineering, and land surveying businesses. The firm is known for its industry specialization, disciplined transaction processes, and ability to structure solutions that align seller objectives with qualified buyers, including strategic acquirers, employee groups, and private investors.

