Emirates Airline Foundation and Emirates Auction launch charity auction for rare Skywards Platinum memberships

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emirates Airline Foundation and Emirates Auction are partnering for an exclusive online charity auction to offer special Emirates Skywards membership numbers that come with Platinum tier status benefits valid for up to 20 years.

Running from 17th December 2025 until 17th January 2026, bids can be made for special membership numbers with Platinum tier status benefits. The auction will be open to bidders worldwide.

All proceeds from the auction will be directed entirely toward the Emirates Airline Foundation's vital work in supporting vulnerable children worldwide. Proceeds from the bids will benefit 14 NGOs in 9 countries that mobilise housing initiatives, provide safe spaces for education, deliver essential nutrition and healthcare, secure opportunities for skills and vocational development, and much more.

Every contribution brings the Foundation closer to its mission of creating lasting, meaningful change in the lives of children; and the auction presents a unique opportunity for donors to play a meaningful role in that transformative work.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation said: “This unique auction is an innovative funding approach to connect us with new supporters globally, as we look to scale up the Emirates Airline Foundation’s impact.

All donations help us continue funding and empowering our local NGO partners who have the deep community roots and firsthand knowledge to ensure resources reach children in the most effective manner. Every bid represents more than a Skywards Platinum membership; it’s a contribution that creates pathways to lift children and their families out of poverty and create sustainable impact.”

Meanwhile, His Excellency Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, reaffirmed that the company is committed to supporting humanitarian work in the UAE, and playing a key role as a strategic partner to numerous charitable and development initiatives with a sustainable impact.

Al Mannaei highlighted that Emirates Auction has developed an extensive experience in organising world-class charity auctions, adding that its collaboration with the Emirates Airline Foundation builds on this journey and reflects its social responsibility to continue supporting sustainable charitable projects that create a lasting impact on communities.

His Excellency lauded the influential humanitarian role played by the Emirates Airline Foundation, commending its sustainable approach and effective partnerships that help bring about tangible change in the lives of children around the world.

“This charity auction provides a dynamic platform for strengthening community engagement and supporting humanitarian initiatives,” he said, affirming Emirates Auction’s commitment to delivering the auction in line with international best practices. “We will leverage our full expertise, advanced technologies, and sophisticated bidding systems to ensure wide participation, expand contribution channels, and maximise support for this humanitarian initiative.”

Those wishing to take part in the online auction can register starting from December 17, 2025 via the Emirates Auction website or through its smart mobile application, enabling participants from around the world to easily join and place bids. The auction features a selection of exceptional Skywards membership numbers, namely: 2111111111, 6000000005, 6999999996, 7000000000, 7000000070, 7070000000, and 7777777770.

Winners will be notified within 24 hours of the auction’s conclusion on 17 January 2026. The validity period of the Skywards Platinum membership will be determined based on the value of the winning bid, in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions.

https://www.emiratesauction.com/emirates-skywards

The highest tier in the Emirates Skywards programme is reserved for the airline's most valued frequent flyers, offering an elevated travel experience. Platinum status is typically achieved by earning 150,000 Tier Miles or more, plus completing at least one qualifying flight in First or Business Class. *

Platinum members enjoy the complete suite of Blue, Silver, and Gold benefits, elevated further with other privileges. Members receive complimentary Home Check-in service in Dubai, priority First Class airport check-in, and white-glove baggage delivery.

This is in addition to access to Emirates' global network of First Class and Business Class lounges, with complimentary entry extended to their guests. Members earn 100% bonus Skywards Miles on every Emirates and flydubai flight and can extend Gold tier status to a spouse, partner, or friend.

Platinum members can also unlock additional exclusive privileges including Tier Miles Rollover, discounted cabin upgrades, and complimentary upgrade opportunities.

The Emirates Airline Foundation is regulated by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) and is licensed by the Community Development Authority of Dubai.

Coinciding with the UAE's Year of Community 2025, the Foundation’s latest initiative reinforces the airline's commitment to humanitarian impact, shared responsibility, and sustainable community development.

