Todd J. Stein's THE FINAL FIGHT, a True-Story Legal Thriller, Rises into Top Tier of International Screenplays

Stein's father inspired him to write the screenplay The Final Fight The Final Fight Poster Image Spotlight Film Has Been Seen as a Comp for The Final Fight

The Final Fight, a screenplay written by Todd J. Stein, placed in the top 4% as a Finalist in StoryPros International Screenplay Contest this December.

This stage of development has been incredibly energizing. Every round of feedback has sharpened the story, and I’m excited to carry that momentum into the next phase.” — Todd "TJ" Stein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired by a true story, The Final Fight is a character-driven legal thriller that exposes the dark underbelly of America’s guardianship system. When a Hollywood producer is forced back to Brooklyn by a desperate call from his aging, former-champion father, he uncovers a corrupt legal pipeline and mob-adjacent enforcers exploiting the vulnerable. Blending courtroom tension, investigative urgency, and raw family drama, the film explores what it costs to reclaim dignity, freedom, and legacy.In conjunction with the StoryPros Finals announcement, the project has launched its official Instagram presence at @thefinalfightfilm. Those interested in following the project’s progress, development milestones, and upcoming announcements are encouraged to follow the account as the film moves toward production.Early response to the screenplay has highlighted its muscular storytelling and grounded urgency, describing it as a family thriller with legal stakes and blue-collar grit, where institutional corruption collides with street-level menace. Readers have noted the project’s distinctive point of view, observing how a son “produces” a real-life case like a movie in order to save his father’s life, giving the narrative propulsion, clarity, and emotional weight. The story was inspired by Stein's own life experience and chronicled in a cover story of The New York Times article The Fight of This Old Boxer's Life Was with His Own Family , written by journalist John Leland.Industry feedback has also pointed to strong marketplace potential, with one assessment noting that the screenplay reads as a prestige streamer play with significant awards appeal, particularly with a marquee older lead. On tone and craft, the material has been praised as grounded, cinematic, and highly readable, balancing systemic menace with intimate family drama. At its core, the father–son relationship has resonated deeply, with readers citing the story’s power in its portrayal of dignity in decline, where pride, humor, and vulnerability exist within the same breath.The subject matter itself has drawn attention for its relevance and urgency, with the guardianship angle described as timely, underexposed, and marketable, legalized theft hiding in plain sight. The protagonist’s perspective has also been singled out, with Scott’s producer skillset repurposed for a real-world fight providing a fresh, actionable point of view in every scene. Overall, the screenplay has been characterized as a timely, character-forward legal thriller with a clean narrative spine, two castable leads, and a press-friendly true-story hook. The projects sizzle reel can be seen on The Final Fight Website; thefinalfightfilm.com or by clicking here: The Final Fight Sizzle . Stein has said, "This stage of development has been incredibly energizing. Every round of feedback has sharpened the story, and I’m excited to carry that momentum into the next phase as we move The Final Fight closer to production."The project’s sizzle reel and pitch deck have been developed by a team that includes top industry executives, resulting in a sales presentation that has been drawing early attention as the film moves through its development phase. To view the sizzle reel and pitch deck, visit www.thefinalfightfilm.com Stein, the screenplay’s writer and project creator, comes from a decades-long career in talent representation and has built a parallel platform in advocacy. In recent years, his work has extended into public service, including a run for a Democratic Party position on New York’s Upper East Side that drew significant attention and voter engagement. In his most recent primary campaign, Stein received 48.5% of the vote against a long-standing incumbent, demonstrating a highly competitive and impactful grassroots effort. Alongside his advocacy work, Stein has appeared on In Focus, where he was interviewed by veteran journalist Cheryl Wills, and has continued to work tirelessly to raise awareness around guardianship abuse and reform. The Final Fight represents an extension of that mission, using storytelling to expose systemic injustice and drive meaningful conversation.Following its StoryPros Finals placement, The Final Fight screenplay is set to compete in several upcoming, highly regarded screenplay and film festivals, including the Palm Springs International Screenplay & PitchDeck–Sizzle Reel Contest, Oxford Script Awards, Manhattan Film Festival, and Oniros Film Awards, New York.A private script reading is planned for late January in New York City, with agents, managers, and potential investors invited to attend. Additional details regarding the event will be released in the coming weeks. The Final Fight is currently in active development with a planned independent production model and a festival-focused release strategy.

The Final Fight Sizzle Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.