California Founders Move to Private-Pay Therapy to Protect Funding and Board Positions, CEREVITY Reports

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEREVITY , a boutique concierge therapy practice serving California's high-achieving professionals, has reported a 26% year-over-year increase in founder clients opting for private-pay mental health services over insurance-based care. The shift reflects a growing strategy among tech entrepreneurs to mitigate professional risks associated with discoverable insurance records.While the tech industry has become more vocal about mental health, a "privacy gap" remains. For founders navigating venture capital due diligence, board evaluations, and potential acquisitions, insurance-documented diagnoses can surface as liabilities. Private-pay therapy eliminates this digital paper trail, ensuring that personal wellness remains entirely outside the institutional documentation systems used by insurers."Founders operate in an environment where perception directly influences funding decisions and partnership opportunities," said Martha Fernandez, LCSW, founder and lead psychotherapist at CEREVITY. "As venture capital due diligence becomes more rigorous in the current market, founders are realizing that documented mental health history can create unintended vulnerabilities. They are seeking clinical support that is sophisticated, effective, and—most importantly—invisible to the business record."The surge in demand at CEREVITY highlights several key pressures currently facing the California startup ecosystem:• Due Diligence Protection: Private-pay arrangements ensure that therapy remains a personal matter rather than a discoverable liability during litigation or acquisition audits.• Board Confidence: Founders frequently cite concerns that a formal diagnosis on an insurance record could affect term sheet negotiations or investor trust.• Concierge Requirements: High-growth environments demand flexibility. CEREVITY’s model provides evening and weekend availability and intensive session formats tailored to the "always-on" schedule of an executive.Despite the proliferation of "founder wellness" initiatives, Fernandez notes that the stigma in the boardroom differs from the stigma on social media."The startup community talks openly about burnout on podcasts, but the reality of personal disclosure in a high-stakes deal is very different," Fernandez added. "Private-pay therapy allows executives to prioritize their mental health without risking their professional exposure or 'founder-market fit' reputation."CEREVITY serves clients throughout California via secure telehealth, providing licensed therapy to founders, physicians, attorneys, and executives who require absolute discretion. The practice operates exclusively on a private-pay basis, accepting no insurance to guarantee maximum confidentiality.About CEREVITYCEREVITY is a boutique concierge therapy practice specializing in mental health services for high-achieving professionals across California. The practice offers individual therapy, intensive sessions, and concierge membership programs designed for executives, founders, and attorneys who value privacy, flexibility, and clinical expertise. By operating entirely outside the insurance system, CEREVITY ensures complete confidentiality for its clients.

