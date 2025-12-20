When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 20, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 20, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contains undeclared hazelnut Company Name: Contains undeclared hazelnut Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based

December 20, 2025, Fran’s Chocolates, Ltd. of Seattle, WA is recalling 112 units of Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based, net wt. 1.1oz, because it contains undeclared hazelnut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based product was sold in four Fran’s Chocolates stores in Seattle, WA, and it was also available for online purchase at www.frans.com between October 9, 2025 and December 15, 2025.

We have received a report of one adverse allergic event related to the consumption of Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based. No reports of illness or death have been reported on other Fran’s products to date.

A supplier informed us that their Almondmilk chocolate ingredient tested positive for trace amounts of hazelnuts because it was processed on the same equipment with other products.

Consumers who have purchased affected product between October 9, 2025 and December 15, 2025 are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Fran’s Chocolates by emailing customercare@frans.com or via phone call at 1-800-422-3726, Mondays – Fridays from 7:30am – 5:00pm PST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.