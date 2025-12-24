mytsv.com is a premier platform for investigative healthcare research and economic analysis, founded by Eugene Kolkevich to provide transparency into the systemic challenges facing the American medical landscape.

E. Kolkevich, CEO of mytsv.com, has released a comprehensive research report uncovering the institutional mechanisms that sustain the physician shortage in USA.

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Institutionalized Scarcity: CEO Eugene Kolkevich Releases Report on the Artificial Drivers of the U.S. Physician Shortage Eugene Kolkevich, CEO of mytsv.com , has released a provocative new research report detailing how the U.S. physician shortage is being sustained through institutionalized legislative bottlenecks and strategic market control by health insurance conglomerates. The report, titled “Structural Scarcity and Market Control,” argues that the projected deficit of nearly 187,000 doctors by 2037 is a predictable outcome of policies designed to limit supply and prioritize financial optimization over patient access ."The narrative that our doctor shortage is a natural byproduct of an aging population is only half the story," said Eugene Kolkevich, CEO of mytsv.com. "Our research shows a system of 'managed scarcity.' From the federal freeze on residency funding that has lasted nearly 30 years to insurance companies using automated algorithms to deny claims in seconds, the infrastructure of American medicine is being restricted by design" .The analysis highlights the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 as the primary "production bottleneck," which froze Medicare-funded residency slots at 1996 levels . While medical school enrollment has increased significantly, the clinical training pipeline remains stagnant, leaving thousands of qualified graduates "unmatched" and unable to practice medicine each year . This legislative cap is now being challenged by the Resident Physician Shortage Reduction Act of 2025, which seeks to add 14,000 new residency positions .The report also exposes how health insurance giants exploit the Medical Loss Ratio (MLR)—a federal rule requiring that 80-85% of premiums be spent on clinical care . Through vertical integration, insurers are acquiring physician groups and "charging themselves" inflated rates for medical services . This allows conglomerates to book high medical expenses to meet regulatory caps while funneling profits into their own provider subsidiaries.[1, 2]Furthermore, the research details the "shadow workday" of administrative burdens that effectively halve the nation's clinical capacity. A primary care physician would need a 26.7-hour workday to complete all recommended clinical and administrative tasks for a standard patient panel . This burden is exacerbated by automated claim denial systems, such as those used by Cigna and UnitedHealth, which have been documented reviewing and denying claims in as little as 1.2 seconds without manual physician review.[3, 4]Finally, Kolkevich identifies the exclusion of International Medical Graduates (IMGs) as a wasted resource. Despite representing 25% of the active workforce, IMGs face redundant retraining requirements and recent visa fee hikes that have seen the cost for hospitals to sponsor a physician rise from $5,000 to $100,000 per doctor . States like Washington and Tennessee are leading the way with alternative licensure pathways to integrate this global talent ."Access to care begins with access to doctors," Kolkevich added. "We must repeal the 1997 residency freeze and close the MLR loopholes that make scarcity more profitable than health. The Resident Physician Shortage Reduction Act is a critical first step toward restoring the backbone of our healthcare system" .The full research report is available at mytsv.com.About mytsv.commytsv.com is a video based platform for local businesses and for investigative healthcare research and economic analysis, founded by Eugene Kolkevich to provide transparency into the systemic challenges facing the American medical landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.