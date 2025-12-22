David Ebrahimzadeh Releases 'The Patent Playbook' Following Multiple Patent Approvals

David Ebrahimzadeh is President of Corniche Capital, a real estate and private equity investment firm based in the United States.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Ebrahimzadeh , President of Corniche Capital, today announced the release of his new book, The Patent Playbook: From Idea to Approval, a practical guide to the United States patent process based on direct experience filing, prosecuting, and receiving approval for multiple U.S. patents. The book is now available through Amazon , Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble The Patent Playbook: From Idea to Approval is grounded in firsthand experience rather than theory. The content is based on David Ebrahimzadeh’s personal involvement in developing inventions, preparing patent applications, working through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review process, responding to office actions, and successfully obtaining issued patents. The book documents the procedural realities of patent prosecution and presents a structured explanation of how the system works in practice.The publication is intended for inventors, founders, engineers, and business operators who are considering patent protection or who are currently navigating the patent process. Rather than approaching patents from an academic or legal textbook perspective, the book focuses on what applicants actually encounter, including timing considerations, documentation requirements, examiner interactions, and common decision points that influence outcomes.The release follows David Ebrahimzadeh’s recent receipt of multiple U.S. patents, reinforcing the practical foundation of the material presented. The book explains how ideas move from early concept stages through provisional and non-provisional filings, examination, revisions, and ultimately approval. It also addresses how preparation, clarity of claims, and strategic sequencing can affect both the duration and success of the process.As President of Corniche Capital, David Ebrahimzadeh oversees investments across real estate and private equity, where risk assessment, documentation, and regulatory navigation are core competencies. That same analytical approach is applied throughout The Patent Playbook, which emphasizes organization, accuracy, and strategic planning as central components of successful patent filings. The book positions patents as structured processes governed by defined rules, rather than unpredictable outcomes reserved for specialists.The content addresses the role of patent attorneys and agents, clarifying where professional expertise is required and where applicants benefit from understanding the process themselves. By outlining responsibilities on both sides, the book aims to help applicants work more effectively with counsel, reduce miscommunication, and make informed decisions throughout prosecution. It also discusses cost considerations and how early preparation can influence long-term expense.The Patent Playbook does not focus on speculative monetization strategies or licensing hype. Instead, it presents patents as formal assets that require deliberate planning and follow-through. The book explains how patent scope, claim construction, and filing strategy impact enforceability and long-term usefulness, particularly for inventors and operators building products or companies around their intellectual property.The timing of the release aligns with growing interest in intellectual property protection across technology, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. As competition increases and product cycles accelerate, more businesses are seeking clarity on how to secure and defend innovation. The book provides a step-by-step reference for navigating that environment with realistic expectations and practical guidance.David Ebrahimzadeh’s perspective reflects direct participation rather than observation. The book draws from actual filings and approvals, offering readers insight into how applications evolve during examination and what factors tend to influence examiner feedback. By documenting these experiences, the book provides a resource for those seeking to understand the process before engaging in it themselves.The release of The Patent Playbook: From Idea to Approval expands David Ebrahimzadeh’s professional contributions beyond investment and development into technical authorship. The book reflects the same emphasis on structure, preparation, and execution that defines his leadership at Corniche Capital.The Patent Playbook: From Idea to Approval is available now on Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble.

