Swim with Dolphins Florida Keys: John 'The Dolphin Expert' Highlights Sandy, Capri & Soleil’s New Chapter in Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolphin World today announced the release of a new YouTube video and companion blog post from John “The Dolphin Expert” spotlighting the arrival of three Atlantic bottlenose dolphins—Sandy, Capri, and Soleil—now living at Theater of the Sea in Islamorada in the Florida Keys.The feature focuses on a rare and heartwarming detail: Sandy, Capri, and Soleil are a three-generation dolphin family—grandmother, daughter, and granddaughter—now settling into their new home together in the Keys.“This is the kind of dolphin story people love to hear,” said John “The Dolphin Expert.” “Sandy, Capri, and Soleil are family, and keeping them together matters. Theater of the Sea is a place with deep experience, a calmer Keys atmosphere, and a lagoon setting that’s ideal for dolphins—especially an older matriarch like Sandy.”A highlight of the YouTube video is John’s on-camera interview with dolphin trainer Olivia, who has a unique connection to this dolphin family. Olivia previously worked with Sandy, Capri, and Soleil in Panama City Beach, later relocated to St. Augustine, and has now made the move to the Florida Keys—following the dolphins’ journey and continuing her work with them at Theater of the Sea. In the interview, Olivia shares why these dolphins are so special to her, what it means to see all three generations together, and her excitement about helping them settle into their new home in Islamorada. Olivia and the three dolphins are now making the Florida Keys their home together.According to court-related reporting tied to The Dolphin Company bankruptcy proceedings, the dolphins were transferred to Theater of the Sea after being temporarily housed at Marineland in St. Augustine , allowing the trio to remain together as they transitioned to their new home in Islamorada.In the new video and blog post, John breaks down the story in an easy-to-follow way for families planning a Florida Keys vacation and searching for “ Swim with Dolphins Florida Keys ” experiences in Islamorada, including:• Who Sandy, Capri, and Soleil are—and why their three-generation bond is so unique• The highlights of their journey from Gulf World to a new chapter in Islamorada• A clear, reassuring overview of how professional dolphin transport is safely handled (planning, equipment, veterinary oversight, monitoring, and acclimation)• Why Theater of the Sea’s long history and lagoon environment make it an exciting fit for this family trio• How visitors can plan a trip and choose the right dolphin program for their comfort level and groupTheater of the Sea, established in 1946, is one of the Florida Keys’ most recognized marine parks and offers a variety of dolphin experiences and educational attractions.Read the blog post:Watch the YouTube video:About Dolphin WorldDolphin World helps families and travelers compare and book unforgettable dolphin experiences in top destinations, including the Florida Keys. Led by John “The Dolphin Expert,” Dolphin World focuses on matching guests with the right dolphin swim program based on travel dates, ages, comfort level, and the type of dolphin interaction they want.For more information, or to request an interview, please contact:Dolphin WorldAttn: John “The Dolphin Expert” McNamaraPhone: 800-667-5524Email: info@dolphinworld.orgWebsite: https://dolphinworld.com

Swim with Dolphins Florida Keys: Meet Sandy, Capri & Soleil at Theater of the Sea (Islamorada)

