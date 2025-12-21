Chris Weeks

UK Crooner Chris Weeks Joins Esquire Records for Big Band Revival

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esquire Records proudly announces the signing of acclaimed UK vocalist Chris Weeks to it’s artist roster. Weeks will lend his signature crooner style to a series of new recordings from the forthcoming Esquire songbook Set the World to Music. The songbook release is planned for January, 2026 and will include approximately 200 new songs.The songs to be recorded by Weeks begin with the holiday single “ Christmas Every Day .” Music fans can now hear the track on YouTube at the following link:Esquire’s mission statement includes reviving the golden era of swing with fresh interpretations and world-class vocal talent. Esquire has developed a series of new songs dubbed the “Esquire Big Band Showcase.” Weeks is slated to record numerous Showcase songs including “Anyone But You” and “Taking the Fifth” (Parts One and Two). Those songs will be released imminently. Songs from the Esquire Showcase are already gaining traction across major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.Esquire founder Hal Pollock , a Cleveland lawyer and lyricist, is the creative force behind the Esquire. Pollock spent years studying vocalists from around the world before selecting Weeks to interpret the Esquire catalog. Discussing Weeks Pollock said:“Chris has one of those smooth and timeless voices that is exactly what we were looking for on these tracks. He brings elegance, warmth, and authenticity to every note. I am sure listeners are going to love what he brings to these songs.”Media Contact:Hal PollockEmail: esq@esquiresongs.comTelephone (440) 528-0200[Website: www.esquirerecords.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.