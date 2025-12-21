Division Street Records Announces Debut Single by A.I. Artist Ephraim Grey — And Why the Label Is Not Apologizing

Album Cover for Upcoming January 16, 2026 Release

Division Street Records LLC, an independent Detroit-based music label founded in 2023, announces the release of its first A.I. artist single on January 16, 2026

As conversations around artificial intelligence in music continue to spark controversy, Division Street Records is taking a clear and unapologetic stance. While the label acknowledges the widespread concerns that A.I. artists may siphon fans, streams, and revenue away from human creators, it views the technology through a fundamentally different lens.

“We see A.I. music production as another product and revenue stream, no different than merchandising, sync licensing, or brand partnerships,” the label states. “Our goal is not replacement—it’s reinvestment.”

Division Street Records believes A.I. can help level the playing field for smaller independent labels competing against mega-corporations and media conglomerates that dominate the modern music industry. By expanding revenue opportunities, the label aims to invest real dollars into developing and sustaining the careers of more human artists, not fewer.

At the heart of this vision is the understanding that artists themselves are already characters. Stage names, images, and personas—whether in music, film, or pop culture—are rarely literal representations of real life. Fans connect with the character, not the mundane details of the person behind the curtain.

Much like audiences go to see Batman rather than the actor portraying him, listeners connect with the emotional truth of a persona. The performer’s job is transformation—and the character is what matters.

Ephraim Grey is one such character.

Grey is portrayed as a young Black kid singing country songs about love, hardship, and survival. He’s unsure of himself, unsure of his future, and unsure where his next meal might come from. He feels out of place in his community, underestimated and overlooked—but he sings his heart out anyway, trying to make something meaningful from the cards he’s been dealt. Division Street Records believes this persona and story will resonate deeply with listeners.

From a business perspective, A.I. artists also offer predictability and reliability. They don’t burn out, disappear, or derail projects through personal crises or questionable activity. Ephraim Grey will never be arrested, charged with crimes, or lost to tragedy—unless such events are intentionally written into his narrative. As a character, he exists to represent universal ideals and to serve consistent, intentional storytelling.

Despite this, Division Street Records emphasizes that human creators will always remain central to its creative process. Songwriters, producers, engineers, musicians, and visual artists are—and will continue to be—essential collaborators in shaping the music and story behind Ephraim Grey.

“As an indie label, we’re often limited by budgets, schedules, and the reality that many of our artists have day jobs because we can’t yet afford to fully support them,” the label explains. “We believe A.I. and emerging technologies can help change that—allowing us to better pay artists, hire more professionals, and build sustainable creative careers.”

Ephraim Grey’s first domestic release, a cover of “Strawberry Blonde” by Ron Sexsmith, arrives on all streaming platforms January 16, 2026, but country music lovers can pre-save today.

Media outlets interested in covering this release may request an exclusive private preview link by emailing the label or may listen via the social media links.

