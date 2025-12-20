St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR, In-State Warrant (x2)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4011336
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/20/25 at 0801 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, Vermont
ACCUSED: Kyo Pincus
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR), In-State Warrant (x2)
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/02/25 at approximately 0801 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a domestic assault in the Town of Danville, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kyo Pincus (30) of Newport had committed the offenses of Domestic Assault. While Troopers were on scene, they were informed Pincus had two In-State Warrants for her arrest, both for failing to appear in criminal court. Pincus was also found to be in violation of her court ordered conditions of release. Pincus was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Pincus was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/22/2025 at 1230 hours and was held at the Northeastern Correctional Complex for lack of $200.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
