St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR, In-State Warrant (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4011336

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/20/25 at 0801 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, Vermont

ACCUSED: Kyo Pincus

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR), In-State Warrant (x2)

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/02/25 at approximately 0801 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a domestic assault in the Town of Danville, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kyo Pincus (30) of Newport had committed the offenses of Domestic Assault. While Troopers were on scene, they were informed Pincus had two In-State Warrants for her arrest, both for failing to appear in criminal court. Pincus was also found to be in violation of her court ordered conditions of release. Pincus was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Pincus was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/22/2025 at 1230 hours and was held at the Northeastern Correctional Complex for lack of $200.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111