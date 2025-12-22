Body Sculpting: Targeting localized fat and smoothing skin texture associated with cellulite.

Lipomassage Chicago Integrates Post-Operative Care, Non-Invasive Aesthetics, and Holistic Health Protocols; Announces Partnership with MYTSV.com

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lipomassage Chicago , a wellness facility located at 1 East Delaware Place, has formalized a service model that integrates three distinct disciplines: post-surgical recovery, non-invasive aesthetic treatments, and autoimmune health support. In a strategic move to enhance its digital and educational reach, the center also announces a new partnership with MYTSV.com The center utilizes FDA-cleared LPGEndermologietechnology alongside integrative health coaching to address inflammation and lymphatic function. Founded by Inga Tice, a lymphatic drainage specialist and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, the practice operates on the premise that aesthetic concerns, surgical recovery times, and systemic inflammation are functionally linked and can be managed through mechanical tissue mobilization and internal health protocols.Strategic Partnership with MYTSV.comThe partnership with MYTSV.com serves to amplify Lipomassage Chicago’s mission by leveraging a platform dedicated to curated wellness and lifestyle transparency. MYTSV.com is driven by a mission to provide a trusted space where consumers can discover high-quality services and products that align with a health-conscious lifestyle.For Lipomassage Chicago, this partnership provides several key benefits:* Enhanced Educational Outreach: Access to a broader audience seeking evidence-based information on lymphatic health and non-invasive aesthetics.* Validated Resource Network: Alignment with a platform that vets wellness providers, reinforcing Lipomassage Chicago’s commitment to clinical excellence and holistic integrity.* Streamlined Client Discovery: Improved accessibility for individuals looking for specialized post-operative care and gut-health protocols within the Chicago and Riverwoods areas.Post-Operative RehabilitationA primary function of the center is providing therapeutic care for patients recovering from cosmetic surgeries, including liposuction and body contouring procedures. Specialized therapists utilize manual lymphatic drainage and mechanical massage to mitigate common surgical complications such as edema (fluid retention), bruising, and fibrosis (the formation of hard scar tissue). The objective of these treatments is to maintain tissue pliability and reduce recovery time following invasive procedures.Non-Invasive Aesthetic TechnologyFor clients seeking aesthetic improvements without surgery, the center employs LPGEndermologie. This patented technology uses mechanical massage to stimulate cellular activity within connective tissues.Applications include:* Body Sculpting: Targeting localized fat and smoothing skin texture associated with cellulite.* Endermolift: A facial treatment designed to mechanically stimulate fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid.Systemic Health and Inflammation ManagementAddressing internal health factors, Lipomassage Chicago offers an "Autoimmune & Gut Reset" program. This 8-to-10-week protocol combines mechanical lipomassage with nutritional coaching to address systemic inflammation. The program is designed to assist clients managing gut health issues and autoimmune responses by stimulating lymph flow and supporting the body's natural elimination processes.“Our clinical observation is that inflammation is a common variable in post-surgical complications, skin texture issues, and autoimmune challenges,” stated Inga Tice, Founder. “By partnering with MYTSV.com, we are able to share our findings and protocols with a community that prioritizes authentic, effective wellness solutions.”About Lipomassage ChicagoLocated in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood and Riverwoods, Lipomassage Chicago specializes in non-invasive lymphatic drainage, skin barrier health, and LPGEndermologietreatments. The team focuses on the synergy between physical recovery and holistic wellness.

