Völur partners with Innovation Norway to bring AI-assisted production scheduling to Nortura

Nortura plant will be first in Norway with Völur advanced AI-assisted production scheduling

Völur is proud to be able to bring solutions to our industry right here in our own backyard with Nortura.” — Anna Turvoll, CEO Völur

OSLO, NORWAY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Völur, a global leader in AI-driven supply chain optimization for the animal protein industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Nortura and Innovation Norway to install advanced production scheduling at the Nortura Malvik production facility in the Nordic country. This partnership demonstrates the commitment and determination of the industry there to solve for traditional inefficiencies relating to the variability of supply and demand in meat processing.Supported by Innovation Norway’s commitment to advancing innovation in the red meat supply chain processes, the partnership will establish and validate the value case for further expansion throughout the region. The project will address key challenges including demand forecasting, inventory management, and resource allocation to deliver improved sustainability and profitable outcomes.“This partnership marks a significant step forward in bringing state-of-the-art AI solutions to Norway’s protein industry,’” said Jonathan Viklander, Head of Development at Nortura. “The collaboration with Innovation Norway and Völur will harness new AI platform capabilities in order to tailor enhanced solutions for our operations.”“Völur is proud to be able to bring solutions to our industry right here in our own backyard with Nortura,” remarked Anna Turvoll, CEO of Völur. “Our partnership with Innovation Norway has made it possible to more efficiently implement our solution here with their investment and commitment to expanding such technologies to industry in Norway.”Kristin Willoch Haugen, regional director eastern region, Innovation Norway added, “We are proud to support Völur in developing their world-leading technology. Developing this technology out of Norway, in close cooperation with a Norwegian customer, means developing sustainable growth in international markets. This is what we need to see more of in Norway, and why Innovation Norway support projects like this."The project kicked off in April, 2026.About VölurVölur is a global leader in AI-driven supply chain optimization for the protein industry. Its cutting-edge technology empowers companies to make data-driven decisions, optimize production planning, and maximize value across the supply chain. For more information, visit www.volur.ai About NorturaNortura is one of Norway's largest food producers. We receive eggs and meat from thousands of farms all over the country, most of them with farming traditions customized to local traditions and based on knowledge inherited through generations. For more information on Nortura, visit www.nortura.no About Innovation NorwayInnovation Norway helps Norwegian companies to grow sustainably and increase exports by providing access to competence, capital and networks. For more information about Innovation Norway, visit https://en.innovasjonnorge.no/ Media Contacts:Völur: Michael Farrand, team@volur.noNortura: John Trygve Tollefsen, john.trygve.tollefsen@nortura.noInnovation Norway: media@innovasjonnorge.no

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