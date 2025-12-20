Special Needs Vendors Rally Around CHILL ACT Miami Ahead of Landmark 2026 Expo

CHILL ACT Miami , the landmark Special Needs and Homeschool Expo, June 6, 2026.

A landmark special needs and homeschool expo brings providers, families, and interactive experiences together in Downtown Miami.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL — Special needs, neurodivergent, and homeschool vendors across South Florida are rallying around CHILL ACT Miami, a large-scale inclusive expo scheduled for June 6, 2026, at the James L. Knight Center in Downtown/Brickell. The event is expected to become Miami’s largest Special Needs & Homeschool Expo, bringing together families, service providers, educators, therapists, enrichment organizations, and advocacy groups under one comprehensive platform.

Organized by CHILL ACT (Children’s Health, Inclusion, Learning & Leadership), the Miami edition reflects CHILL ACT’s strong national track record as one of the largest and most impactful organizations in the United States dedicated to producing large-scale Special Needs, Neurodivergent, and Homeschool expos. CHILL ACT is widely recognized for creating high-quality, thoughtfully curated events that meaningfully connect families with trusted resources.

Unlike a traditional table-and-chair resource fair, CHILL ACT Miami is designed as a fully immersive, experience-driven event with a strong focus on autism and special needs, while also supporting the growing homeschool community. The expo will feature autism and special needs service providers, therapy and support organizations, homeschool-focused educational resources, math and science learning activities, tutoring programs, STEM-based experiences, sensory-friendly activations, live stage performances, inclusive children’s entertainment, and interactive play zones, offering families both meaningful resources and engaging learning experiences in one place.

Local providers have already expressed strong enthusiasm for the event’s scope and vision. LimitLess Minds ABA, a Miami-based organization, shared its perspective on the significance of CHILL ACT Miami for the region’s families:

“We at LimitLess Minds ABA are excited to be part of CHILL ACT because Miami has never seen an expo quite like this. This large-scale Neurodivergent and Special Needs Expo will be the first of its kind in the heart of Miami, bringing together schools, therapy centers, sensory activations, homeschool resources, enrichment programs, live entertainment, and families connecting to form lasting friendships,” said Cristy Romero Nunez, MA, BCBA, President of LimitLess Minds ABA.

CHILL ACT Miami is designed to be more than an expo—it is a community-building movement that provides families with direct access to trusted resources, real conversations, and inclusive experiences in one place.

With strong early vendor onboarding and growing regional anticipation, CHILL ACT Miami is expected to attract thousands of families from across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and surrounding regions.

Event Details:

Date: June 6, 2026

Location: James L. Knight Center, Downtown/Brickell, Miami

Website: www.chillactmiami.com

