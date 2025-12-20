DHS Calls on Fairfax County Politicians to Honor ICE Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Previously Released Because of Their Sanctuary Policies Who Went on to Commit Murder the Next Day

In 2022, the Biden administration dismissed his immigration proceedings and marked him as a non-enforcement priority

WASHINGTON –– The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) vehemently condemns Fairfax County’s sanctuary policies after Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, brutally murdered a resident inside his home in Reston, Virginia, just ONE DAY after sanctuary politicians REFUSED to honor the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest detainer and RELEASED him from jail.

Following his arrest for assault and brandishing a firearm, ICE immediately lodged an arrest detainer on September 14, 2025. Fairfax sanctuary politicians REFUSED to honor it and instead RELEASED this criminal illegal alien back into Virginia neighborhoods.

This serial criminal has prior arrests for aggravated assault of a police officer, larceny, and disorderly conduct.

He illegally entered the United States September 18, 2016, with his mother near Hidalgo, Texas. Morales-Ortez was released into the country by the Obama administration. In 2022, the Biden administration dismissed his immigration proceedings and marked him as a non-enforcement priority.

On December 17, 2025, police responded to a residence in Reston, Virginia after Morales-Ortez allegedly shot and killed a man inside. According to local reports, he fled the scene and caused a several hours-long manhunt placing nearby schools into lockdown. Morales-Ortez was eventually apprehended and charged with second-degree murder and firearms charges.

“There is blood on the hands of Fairfax County politicians for pushing policies that released this illegal alien from jail and onto the streets of Virginia. Fairfax County refused to honor ICE’s detainer and release him into their custody. Just hours after being released from jail, he committed murder in cold blood. Sanctuary policies have deadly consequences. We pray for the victim and his family,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

