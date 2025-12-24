Spiritual Connector and Sacred Guide Mahana Mazur of Mahana Sacred Way Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mahana Mazur was born with the first name Mary but as she became increasingly aware of her extraordinary gifts, she realized she was more than merely a single entity, and so her new name evolved. Mahana, she believes, has a sacred and spiritual undertone and best reflects her work as spiritual guide and transformational coach. She calls what she does showing people the sacred way and often connects with numerous higher dimension beings, and downloads from such source, while providing direction. She helps us all to live life from the heart, guided by intuition rather than fear.

Mahana enables people to adopt self-enhancing New Ways of Being that will propel life forward-- in a positive, purposeful direction. She helps them discover their personal power and inner wisdom by connecting to what is within you. This helps us when we experience the inevitable bends and turns of life, dealing with the unexpected and perhaps traumatic in a more harmonious, balanced and connected way.

“I invite people to go into the body, and the heart, and find the answers. We all have four powerful and sacred centers. Our heart is one of them, and it helps us learn what we want or don’t want out of life, how to be open to possibilities and willing to do things. The heart gets us back to the higher self so we can dream again.”

Mahana says her work is gentle and effective, and it helps people stand in their power. We are all able, with the right guidance, to live abundantly, self-heal, and overcome fears and bad memories that were tucked away in the subconscious. The key is to reconnect with the heart, discard limiting beliefs, and find your concept of divinity.

Perhaps one reason people quickly trust Mahana and let her figure out what is going on is that she has a natural capacity for empathy and healing. For over 30 years she was an RN in the OR and Birthing specialty. She still maintains her license, but changed her life course at 45, to support a husband with fears of cancer and death that prompted her to explore alternative health tools like Psych K, spiritual messengers, and subconscious wounds.

Mahana kept growing, exploring, and searching deeper and forging new connections to get where she is today. Mahana has a transformational coaching practice that help people move through the gateways within and activate their sacred centers. In November she launched a new online self-paced course that involves conducting messages, (usually from archangel Michael or Gabriel) in the coaching and guidance.

She says other one-to-one opportunities exist, with the goal of helping yourself so you can eventually help others find clarity and love. Sometimes, she believes, working directly on the spirit, instead of the mind, is the best course of action.

Mahana helps clients in many ways. People can shift consciousness inside, direct their emotions to the best places, tap into sacred energy, and align with the authentic and inner self. It is also about stepping outside of our comfort zone. This elevated existence is a highly effective and beneficial way to live. Imagine getting along better with others, staying true to who you are, making positive changes when necessary, and living with greater courage and purpose!

Mahana invites the curious to take the leap, starting by listening to her new podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Coach Mahana Mazur in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday December 18th at 1pm Eastern

For more information on Mahana and the Sacred Way, please visit her website www.mahanasacredway.com

