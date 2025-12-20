Middle East Car & Bike Week 2026 to Headline Dubai Shopping Festival Auto Season

Middle East Car & Bike Week 2026 joins Dubai Shopping Festival Auto Season with a two-day automotive spectacle at Dubai Studio City on January 10–11.

The Middle East Car & Bike Week was created to unite brands, innovators, and enthusiasts, celebrating the region’s dynamic automotive culture while building meaningful industry connections.” — Rahul Gomes, Managing Director, Marquee Global Events

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middle East Car & Bike Week 2026 has been announced as a signature event of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Auto Season, adding to the city’s growing calendar of large-scale lifestyle and automotive events.The two-day festival will take place on January 10 and 11, 2026, at Dubai Studio City, coinciding with the closing weekend of DSF. The event builds on the momentum of Arabian Bike Week 2024 and expands its format to include both cars and motorcycles under one platform.Spanning nearly half a million square feet, the event will feature supercars, superbikes, custom vehicle showcases, luxury automotive brands, and dedicated stunt and drifting arenas. Organisers confirmed that live motorsport performances, RC racing activities, lifestyle retail zones, live music, and family-friendly attractions will also be part of the programme.Rahul Gomes, Managing Director of Marquee Global Events, stated, The Middle East Car and Bike Week was born from a genuine passion for cars, bikes, and the incredible community that surrounds them. The region has become one of the world’s most dynamic automotive markets, and we wanted to create a platform that brings together brands, innovators, and enthusiasts to celebrate that energy. More than just a showcase of exceptional vehicles, this event is about connection, sparking conversations, building relationships, and driving the growth of the regional automotive communityThe event is expected to draw strong visitor numbers as one of the key automotive initiatives marking the conclusion of the Dubai Shopping Festival.About Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF)The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns for its 31st edition from December 5, 2025, to January 11, 2026, transforming the city into a spectacular winter wonderland for 38 days of unparalleled shopping, entertainment, gastronomy, and culture. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSF continues its legacy as a landmark event that reflects Dubai’s vision as a leading global destination, offering new experiences, record-breaking shows, and unforgettable prizes for residents and visitors alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.