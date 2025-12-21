Deer Valley Trio Unveils 'Just BeClaus': A Cinematic Holiday Music Video with AI-Assisted Visuals

Deer Valley Trio releases "Just BeClaus," a cinematic holiday single with AI-assisted visuals, produced by Light Eyes Media, LLC.

Deer Valley Trio’s “Just BeClaus” is a cinematic holiday music video with AI-assisted visuals. Watch on Vimeo; stream on Spotify.

Deer Valley Trio hopes "Just BeClaus" and their other two new holiday singles will climb Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 chart this season.” — Al Jones, Managing Member, Light Eyes Media, LLC

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Valley Trio has released "Just BeClaus", a holiday single accompanied by a cinematic music video that blends traditional Christmas storytelling with cutting-edge AI-assisted visuals guided by human creativity. The project sets a new standard for holiday music videos, combining festive charm, narrative depth, and innovative production.From sweeping snowy landscapes to intimate fireside moments with Mrs. Claus, the video delivers a heartfelt story of love, joy, and seasonal wonder. Every frame is crafted using AI sequences prompted and directed by human artistry, creating a seamless balance of technological innovation and emotional storytelling.The release aligns with renewed cultural interest in Mrs. Claus’ identity and role in popular tradition, echoing broader conversations about how holiday characters evolve in modern storytelling. The video places Mrs. Claus at the emotional center of the narrative, portraying her as a fully realized character rather than a background figure. "Just BeClaus" is available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms, along with additional holiday tracks by Deer Valley Trio. The official music video premiered on November 21, 2025, and is streaming on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/1146139818?fl=pl&fe=sh Produced by Light Eyes Media, LLC for Deer Valley Trio, the "Just BeClaus" single officially released on November 8, 2025. The group continues to create story-driven music and visuals with lasting seasonal relevance, emphasizing cinematic storytelling, festive charm, and opportunities for sync across film, television, and digital media.About Deer Valley TrioDeer Valley Trio creates narrative-focused music spanning holiday and Americana traditions, pairing classic songwriting with modern production and visual storytelling. The group’s work is designed for standalone listening and multimedia placement across film, television, and digital platforms.About Light Eyes Media, LLCBased in central Phoenix, AZ, Light Eyes Media, LLC ( https://LightEyesMedia.com ) is the official multimedia publisher for puppet comedian Vince Latte, as well as the music of Deer Valley Trio and Red, White ’N Country. The company produces story-driven music and cinematic visual projects designed for lasting seasonal and entertainment relevance across film, television, digital media, and streaming platforms.

Just BeClaus - Deer Valley Trio | Official Holiday Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.