NHJI Announces Chronic Fatigue Help Program With Insights from Over 80,000 Participants

"The Deep Energy Switch" Chronic Fatigue Help Program

Building on insights from its popular fatigue test, NHJI announces a new chronic fatigue help program for people with persistent tiredness and low motivation.

TORONTO, CANADA, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Health Journal Institute (“NHJI” or the “organization”), a nonprofit organization specializing in scientific health and wellness publications, today announced the release of a new chronic fatigue help program, “The Deep Energy Switch.”The program is designed for people who struggle with persistent daily tiredness and is based on data from more than 80,000 completions of the organization’s chronic fatigue quiz, known as the Significant Tiredness Assessment Test (S.T.A.T.). The S.T.A.T. was created for individuals wondering “Why am I so tired?” and searching for general chronic fatigue help.NHJI publicly launched the S.T.A.T. one year ago. It applies clinically valided fatigue scales, evaluates lifestyle patterns, sleep issues, motivation levels, and factors commonly associated with chronic fatigue. The S.T.A.T. continues to be used globally by individuals looking for non-medical support to assess and improve daily energy, and is available at: https://newhealthjournal.org/news/chronic-fatigue-test Data from more than 80,000 S.T.A.T. tests and participant feedback revealed insightful patterns. Many people who sought chronic fatigue help reported challenges with morning energy, concentration, and mental clarity, as well as difficulty maintaining daily motivation. Others shared that their fatigue makes traditional learning methods and online research difficult. They often struggle to read long documents, focus on lengthy articles, or watch extended videos.During development of the chronic fatigue help program, it was found that participants prefer learning formats that do not demand prolonged visual attention. Learning “with your eyes closed” while resting or doing simple chores was preferred. This insight led the organization to design the chronic fatigue help program as a series of short, simple sessions that can be absorbed passively or with minimal effort.The program also incorporates a small adaptive learning component, sometimes called “personalized learning”, in which certain sessions or learning modules adjust based on each user’s profile. Although this is not the program’s primary focus, it reflects a growing trend in learning systems that respond to individual needs.The Deep Energy Switch is grounded in scientific research and organized around established theories related to chronic fatigue and the everyday, non-medical factors that influence persistent tiredness. NHJI emphasizes that the program is not intended for individuals diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or ME/CFS, but instead supports people experiencing the common form of chronic fatigue: daily tiredness without medical classification.The program provides educational explanations of possible causes, along with practical strategies to help users rebuild their energy, restore clarity, and regain their personal motivation and sense of purpose. It is presented in a story-based format, making it easier to follow and relate to. Participants hear the stories of real individuals who have experienced chronic fatigue, as well as public and historical figures who maintained strong energy or performance despite personal demands.The Deep Energy Switch also addresses psychological and mental contributors to fatigue, including loss of purpose, low motivation, and diminished direction. Simple exercises guide users toward rebuilding clarity, focus, and enthusiasm.The program has been privately available to the organization’s members for over a month. Initial feedback has been strongly positive, with early participants reporting that the brief 10-minute sessions fit easily into free moments throughout the day while still delivering practical value. A phased public rollout is scheduled for early 2026.The Deep Energy Switch program for chronic fatigue help can be accessed at https://newhealthjournal.org/fatigue/chronic-fatigue-help-program About New Health Journal Institute (NHJI):NHJI ( https://nhji.org ) is a nonprofit with the mission of advancing public health and wellness knowledge by reporting on new research and providing free public resources. Its free chronic fatigue resource, the Significant Tiredness Assessment Test (S.T.A.T.), helps individuals explore potential causes of persistent tiredness and access helpful resources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.