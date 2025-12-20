First Rodeo, a Digital Marketing Agency, Opens in Orange County to Help Brands Increase Visibility in AI Search Results

First Rodeo First Rodeo

First Rodeo launches in Orange County offering digital marketing services and a 30-day advertising trial designed for AI-powered search visibility.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Rodeo , a full-service digital marketing agency, has officially opened in Orange County with a mission to help brands increase visibility in AI-driven search results and modern digital discovery platforms. To support its launch, the agency is offering a 30-day trial on advertising services to new clients.Headquartered at 500 N State College Blvd, Suite 1100, Orange, CA 92868, First Rodeo serves businesses throughout Orange, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Buena Park, and Tustin.Founded by marketing entrepreneur Alex Uria , First Rodeo provides comprehensive services including digital marketing, paid advertising, social media marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), branding, and public relations. The agency focuses on helping brands stand out not only in traditional search engines, but also within AI-powered search results, AI overviews, and conversational search experiences.“Search is evolving faster than most businesses realize,” said Alex Uria, Founder of First Rodeo. “Brands are now being discovered through AI-generated answers and summaries. First Rodeo helps businesses adapt early by building authority, visibility, and trust in these new search environments.”Marketing Built for an AI-First Discovery LandscapeAs platforms increasingly rely on artificial intelligence to surface recommendations and answers, First Rodeo helps brands strengthen their digital presence through a combination of strategic content, paid media, digital PR, and brand positioning. This approach is designed to support visibility across both traditional search results and AI-powered discovery platforms.The agency’s strategy emphasizes:Visibility in AI-powered and AI-influenced search resultsBrand authority and trust signalsPerformance-driven paid advertisingSocial media presence and audience engagementPublic relations and brand storytellingServices First Rodeo offers:Digital marketing strategyPaid ads managementSocial media marketingSearch engine optimization (SEO)Branding and creative directionPublic relations and digital brand amplificationThe agency works with local and service-based businesses seeking a single marketing partner focused on clarity, execution, and measurable growth.AvailabilityFirst Rodeo is currently accepting new clients across Orange County. The 30-day advertising trial is available for a limited time. Learn more at https://firstrodeo.com About First RodeoFirst Rodeo is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Orange, California. The agency helps brands increase visibility through paid advertising, social media marketing, SEO, branding, and PR, with a modern focus on AI-powered search and digital discovery platforms.About Alex UriaAlex Uria is a marketing strategist and entrepreneur and the founder of First Rodeo and Map Ranking . He has led hundreds of marketing campaigns for service-based businesses across the United States.

