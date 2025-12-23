National Building Expert Lance Luke Launches 2026 Masterclass Series on Building Safety and Infrastructure Risks

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Building Expert Lance Luke, CCC, CCI, CCPM, announced the launch of his comprehensive 2026 Masterclass Webinar Series, a year-long educational program aimed at improving building safety awareness, strengthening homeowner decision-making, and helping communities better prevent structural failures, reduce disaster impacts, and protect lives and property.The series consists of 24 expert-led webinars, each focused on high-risk issues affecting homes, condominiums, and infrastructure across the United States, with several sessions drawing from real-world case studies in Hawaii and other regions. Topics include wildfire smoke health impacts, condo board maintenance duties, construction warranty claims, hidden defects in both new and older homes, hazardous building materials, infrastructure deterioration, and the growing need for predictive building maintenance.Luke, a veteran construction engineer and expert witness with 45 years of inspection, construction management, and forensic analysis experience, developed the series to address recurring safety failures he has observed across thousands of inspections in both Hawaii and the mainland.“Many of the issues we see today—spalling, water intrusion, fire hazards, structural delays, poor workmanship, and insufficient maintenance—are preventable,” said Luke. “This 2026 Masterclass Series is designed to give homeowners, condo boards, building managers, and industry professionals the knowledge they need to protect their properties and make informed decisions before costly problems arise.”The webinars run from January to December 2026, with new topics presented twice each month. Key sessions include:• A Cautionary Tale for Condo Building Owners – Jan 6, 2026• Severe Health Impacts Due to Wildfires – Jan 20, 2026• A Cautionary Tale for Hawaii Homeowners: Beware of Future Natural Disasters – Feb 3, 2026• Hawaii Condo Board Members’ Duty to Repair and Maintain – Feb 17, 2026• Short Roofing Nails Void Warranties – Mar 3, 2026• Home Safety Tips – Mar 17, 2026• New Construction Warranty Claims – Apr 14, 2026• Top 10 Claims Against Home Inspectors – Apr 28, 2026• Hawaii State Hospital Repair Costs – May 12, 2026• The Dangers of Working with Hazardous Building Materials – May 26, 2026• Hawaiian Islands Sinking at a Faster Rate – Jun 9, 2026• Full of Hot Air: AC in Hawaii Schools – Jun 23, 2026• Contractor Payment Application (G702) – Jul 7, 2026• The Hidden Problems in New Homes – Jul 21, 2026• 2025 Infrastructure ASCE Report – Aug 4, 2026• Poor Condition of Hawaii’s Roads – Aug 18, 2026• Poor Condition of Hawaii’s Bridges – Sep 15, 2026• Senior Safety – Sep 29, 2026• The Hidden Problems in Older Homes – Oct 13, 2026• Florida Building Collapse Update – Oct 27, 2026• Predictive Building Maintenance – Nov 10, 2026• Advanced Building Materials – Nov 24, 2026• Holiday Safety – Dec 8, 2026The complete schedule, including sign-up links for each session, is available at:Luke’s Masterclass Series comes at a critical time nationwide, as aging infrastructure, wildfire exposure, deferred maintenance, and increasing natural disasters continue to place growing strain on residential and commercial buildings. The webinars provide practical strategies, risk-reduction insights, and expert guidance for property owners, board members, industry professionals, and anyone seeking to improve building safety and long-term resilience.ABOUT LANCE LUKELance Luke, CCC, CCI, CCPM, is a National Building Expert, best-selling author, and construction safety advocate with over four decades of experience in construction management, inspections, forensic investigations, and expert witness testimony. He has served thousands of clients across Hawaii and the continental United States, providing education and leadership in building safety, structural integrity, wildfire preparedness, and disaster risk reduction.REGISTRATIONTo view the full 2026 schedule and register for upcoming sessions, visit:Media Contact:Construction Management Inspection, LLCHonolulu, Hawaii

