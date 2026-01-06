A Teaspoon of Wisdom Launches Holistic Health Education Platform with Flagship Wholesome Pregnancy Course

Drs. James and Sylvia Boblak, doctors of pharmacy and founders of A Teaspoon of Wisdom, combining clinical expertise and holistic education to help clients find balance and vitality without relying on pharmaceutical interventions. A Teaspoon of Wisdom, the holistic health education platform founded by Drs. James and Sylvia Boblak, the wellness-education arm of Health Made In America. “Wholesome Pregnancy: The Art & Science of Nourishing Mama and Baby,” the flagship course from A Teaspoon of Wisdom, guiding women and couples through a more holistic approach to fertility and pregnancy. “IRON-Y: The Truth About Iron,” A Teaspoon of Wisdom’s companion course on iron and everyday health.

NEW LENOX, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Teaspoon of Wisdom , the wellness-education arm of Health Made In America, has launched a new digital platform designed to give people clear, practical guidance on fertility, pregnancy, and everyday wellness.Founded by husband-and-wife team James and Sylvia Boblak, both doctors of pharmacy, A Teaspoon of Wisdom centers on food, lifestyle, mindfulness, and natural remedies, helping clients find balance and vitality by addressing root causes first instead of automatically defaulting to pharmaceutical interventions.The platform’s flagship course, “ Wholesome Pregnancy: The Art & Science of Nourishing Mama and Baby ,” is aimed at people who are trying to conceive, newly pregnant, or already well into pregnancy. The seven-part curriculum covers nervous system regulation, building a nutrient-dense plate beyond standard prenatal vitamins, common pregnancy discomforts, medication and supplement safety, routine diagnostics, vaccines in pregnancy, and major decisions leading up to birth.“After a combined 25 years in community pharmacy, we saw how many families felt rushed, confused, and overprescribed,” the Boblaks said in a joint statement. “They were handed prescriptions and lab results without the education to understand what their bodies truly needed. We created A Teaspoon of Wisdom so people can get clear, evidence-informed information first and make sound, confident decisions about their next steps.”Alongside Wholesome Pregnancy, A Teaspoon of Wisdom is debuting “ IRON-Y: The Truth About Iron ,” a companion course that addresses one of the most frequently misunderstood topics in health care. As much as 65% of daily iron intake can come from synthetic sources—fortified or enriched foods, vitamins, and supplements—and the implications are profound.IRON-Y explains the difference between iron naturally present in whole foods and iron added through fortification and supplements, and it outlines why common assumptions about “low iron” can be misleading. The course also offers a more nuanced way to think about lab values, symptoms, and treatment recommendations.In addition to on-demand courses, A Teaspoon of Wisdom offers private virtual wellness consultations with Dr. James Boblak, Dr. Sylvia Boblak, or both. Sessions are available for fertility and pregnancy, children, and adults, and focus on practical shifts in food, daily habits, and natural remedies that align with each client’s goals.Dr. Sylvia Boblak completed additional training at Kerala Ayurveda Academy, which informs the platform’s emphasis on mindful food choices, consistent routines, and preventive care.“With this launch, our goal is to provide evidence-informed health education to anyone who wants a more holistic path,” the Boblaks said. “Sometimes even a teaspoon of well-explained information is all it takes to change the way someone approaches their health.”More information about A Teaspoon of Wisdom, Wholesome Pregnancy, IRON-Y, and private consultations is available at ateaspoonofwisdom.com.The information provided by A Teaspoon of Wisdom is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.About A Teaspoon of WisdomA Teaspoon of Wisdom is the wellness-education arm of Health Made In America, founded by James and Sylvia Boblak, both doctors of pharmacy. The platform offers online courses and private consultations that help people use food, lifestyle, mindfulness, and natural remedies as the foundation of preventive care.

