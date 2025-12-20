AHA files amicus brief in support of dismissal of online tracking case

The AHA Dec. 18 filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in support of a district court’s dismissal of an online tracking lawsuit. Plaintiffs in the case claimed a health care provider shared protected health information following use of the provider’s website.

“[B]ecause the internet is a—if not the—primary source of healthcare information for many, the effective operation of provider websites and an in-depth understanding of how provider sites are used are critical,” the AHA wrote. “Such aims benefit providers, patients, and the public at large. … Hospitals and health systems should not be subjected to costly litigation based on such vague allegations.”

The AHA was joined in the filing by the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, the Maine Hospital Association, the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association and the New Hampshire Hospital Association.