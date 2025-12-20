UPPR and Dozee Partner to Advance Remote Patient Monitoring for Federal Healthcare

UPPR Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Dozee to Deliver Transformative Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions to Federal Healthcare Systems

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upper Street Marketing, Inc., a start-up enterprise with a focus on healthcare management and federal contracting services, is excited to announce a new partnership with Dozee Inc., the U.S. division of a global leader in contactless continuous patient-monitoring technology.This partnership will pave the way for UPPR to introduce Dozee’s advanced Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system into major federal healthcare agencies, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Together, the companies aim to bring safer, smarter, and more efficient patient care to Veterans and other high-need populations.What This Partnership MeansDozee’s system uses a thin sensor placed under a mattress to track vital signs—heart rate, breathing rate, blood pressure trends, oxygen levels, movement, and bed-exit alerts—without any wires or physical contact. This allows healthcare teams to monitor patients continuously and respond to changes much earlier than traditional spot checks.Dozee has already been deployed in more than 1,250 medical facilities worldwide, where it has helped care teams detect patient deterioration up to 16 hours earlier and improve safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes. Under the agreement, UPPR will take the lead as the Prime Contractor on proposed VA projects. Dozee will act as the technology provider, supplying its FDA-cleared monitoring system and supporting UPPR with engineering, analytics, and ongoing technical expertise.Why This MattersThe partnership combines UPPR’s strong track record in federal and state contracting with Dozee’s breakthrough technology. Together, the companies will be able to deliver a highly scalable, continuous monitoring solution at a time when hospitals and federal agencies are facing rising patient volume, staffing shortages, and increasing demand for early detection and proactive care.This collaboration also creates new revenue opportunities for UPPR through device deployment, licensing, clinical monitoring support, and long-term VA service programs.Market Opportunity Areas1. Chronic Disease Management: RPM improves outcomes and reduces readmissions.2. Federal Health Systems (VA, DoD, IHS): High demand for veteran and tribal-care monitoring. 3. Home Healthcare & Post-Acute Care: Strong need for continuous monitoring after discharge. 4. Predictive Analytics & AI: Significant growth in actionable clinical insight tools.5. Private Hospitals & Health Networks: RPM adoption reduces operational costs and improves patient safety.Leadership Commentary“This partnership is a major step forward for UPPR,” said John D. Quinn, CEO of UPPR. “Dozee’s technology fills a critical gap in VA Patient Care, and partnering with them positions us to better support Veterans and bring modern, proactive care to multiple federal healthcare systems.”“We are thrilled to partner with UPPR to expand Dozee’s impact across U.S. healthcare,” said Mudit Dandwate, co-founder and CEO of Dozee. “Together, we can deliver earlier detection, smarter care, and better outcomes for patients who need it most.”About UPPRUpper Street Marketing, Inc. is more than a holding company—we are a catalyst for innovation and excellence. By acquiring and empowering businesses in medical technology, security, and premium spirits, we create a portfolio of distinctive brands that lead their industries. Our commitment is simple: identify proven strengths, unlock potential, and deliver sustainable growth. At UPPR, we invest in what matters—innovation, integrity, and impact.About Dozee Inc.Dozee is the U.S. division of Turtle Shell Technologies, Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in contactless, continuous vital-sign monitoring. Dozee’s FDA-cleared solution transforms any bed into a smart monitoring system, empowering clinicians with 24/7 automated vitals tracking and early deterioration alerts. With deployments across 1,250+ facilities worldwide, Dozee is redefining patient safety and workforce optimization.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated financial results, market opportunities, regulatory approvals, or future business performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties inherent in federal contracting and technology deployment.For Media Inquiries:John D. Quinn, Chairman & CEOEmail: john.quinn@upprinc.comPhone: 310-623-7551For Investor Relations Contact:Upper Street Marketing Inc:Email: investorrelations@upprinc.comCautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions, as they relate to UPPR or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the UPPR’s business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) UPPR’s ability to execute its business plans, (ii) product demand, market, and customer acceptance of UPPR’s products, (iii) UPPR’s ability to obtain financing to expand its operations, (iv) UPPR’s ability to attract qualified sales representatives for its products, (v) competition, pricing, and development difficulties, (vi) UPPR’s ability to conduct its business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to its products, (vii) UPPR’s ability to conduct operations if it faces product recalls, and (viii) general industry and market conditions and growth rates and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and UPPR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

